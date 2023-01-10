Displaced Bengal track teams ready to 'adjust like champions'

There are so many different things that fascinate me about track and field at Idaho State University, and in the Big Sky Conference, in general. Both the ISU men’s and women’s teams are led by one coach: Hillary Merkley. The men have fewer scholarships and fewer roster numbers than the women. Both the men and the women have two “seasons,” if you will, indoor and outdoor. Not all the same events, and you can perform in one season, but redshirt in the other. Some schools in the Big Sky don’t have indoor track facilities on campus—but they have indoor track teams. One Big Sky school is a national power in distance running.

Kind of funky stuff, but intriguing, nonetheless.

Things get even a little bit funkier for Idaho State’s track teams this winter, as they prepare to begin their indoor season this weekend in Provo, Utah. Because of the ongoing renovations at Holt Arena, the Bengals have been training at four different facilities around town, rather than on campus. Instead of hosting two or three indoor meets in Pocatello, including their traditional home-opener at Holt, the Bengals will be traveling around the Intermountain West, and will host only one home meet this season.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but ‘champions adjust,’ is kind of the thing we say a lot,” Merkley said. “We have to make the most of whatever the situation is. I think our kids have had a really good attitude about some of those things. There are some schools in the conference that train like this all the time. They don’t have the big nice facility like we do with Holt Arena. Some places don’t even have an indoor arena that they train at and they’re training at multiple places year around.”

The Big Sky preseason poll picked both the ISU men and women to finish fourth in the conference. Perennial power Northern Arizona was tabbed to win both the men’s and women’s championships, and Idaho and Montana State were picked to finish second and third, respectively, in both polls.

Merkley always takes the pre-season polls with a grain of salt, because they are largely based on past performance and don’t take into consideration impact newcomers. Still, she thinks fourth is probably a good guesstimate for the Bengals, particularly on the men’s side. ISU’s men’s team returns a core of all-conference and regional qualifiers that they will rely on to score in the conference championship meet, which will be held at the University of Idaho this year, the first time the Vandals will host since they returned to the Big Sky Conference in 2014.

Key men’s performers include: High jumper Owen Mitchell, who won the conference outdoor championship held in Pocatello last spring, plus Zack Ramos and Axel Tirado-Sanchez, who finished first and second, respectively, in the conference outdoor meet in the discus.

“That’s a group of three guys that’s a really strong group,” Merkley said. “And we’ve got some all-conference top-three qualifiers with Zac Cox in the hurdles, Mike Shulikov in the high jump and decathlon, and Chase Gardom in the decathlon. I’m pretty excited about some of our newcomers coming on the men’s side as well. I think fourth is a good guess about where we’ll be and we’ll just have to see if we can shake up those numbers and get lucky and finish a little bit further ahead.”

Under NCAA rules, the men’s team is restricted to 12.6 scholarships (compared to 18 for women), which can be divided up among athletes. ISU only has funding, however, for about 10 scholarships. Merkley has to decide how to divide up that money, and she has a loose formula she applies.

“If I’m a guy that scored like eight points in an event, then maybe I’m on a small scholarship,” Merkley said. “If I’m a guy that can score all-conference and maybe be in the top 3 in an event, then I’m on a bigger scholarship. If I’m a guy that can score in two or three events, then I’m on a bigger scholarship as well.”

Merkley added that many track and field athletes are excellent students and can take advantage of academic scholarships to supplement what they get from athletics. “We try to utilize those scholarships and then we look at other avenues,” she said. “We look at kids that want to be successful and work hard in all areas, and I think have a pretty good group of kids that do that.”

In essence, ISU track is the epitome of the old “student-athlete” model of collegiate athletics—particularly if you compare their circumstances with NCAA football and basketball athletes today with name, image and likeness payments. At ISU, athletic performance translates to athletic scholarship money; academic performance can mean academic scholarship money. Nothing is guaranteed.

Merkley has been working hard in recent years to raise enough money to fully fund those final 2.6 men’s scholarships. The average cost of an in-state scholarship is about $17,000, while out of state grants cost about $50,000 to $60,000, Merkley said, although there are out-of-state tuition waivers available to reduce that cost.

The men’s track and field roster is also limited to 35 athletes, vs. 45 for the women. The smaller number of scholarships and roster spots for men is based on gender equity constraints that impact the entire athletic department. When you spread 63 football scholarships and 100 roster spots across one men’s sport of football, the other male sports typically have to take reductions in opportunities in order or the institution to comply with Title IX.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Merkley will be fielding a relatively young squad that lost a lot of leaders from last year’s team. Destinee Rose-Haas won the weight throw in the conference indoor meet last year for the Bengals, but red-shirted during the outdoor season. Kylee Dimick, a sophomore, finished 24th in the regionals last spring in the high jump, and she’ll also compete in the multi-events. High jumper Kapri Orton, hurdler Kyndal Martin, and middle distance runners Elizabeth Butler and Presley Timmons also bring some experience and past success to the women’s program.

“When you lose some of the older kids, that’s kind of hard because they carried the team for awhile,” Merkley said. “But I think it’s exciting because it opens up doors for some of those younger girls to step into those roles. I think the girls we have are a good group of girls and working hard, and we’ve got a good group of freshmen coming in that can have an impact pretty quickly as well.”

Merkley was asked to pick the two newcomers, one on each team, who have the best chance to make an immediate impact. She named German sprinter Niklas Uth on the men’s side, and pole vaulter Brielle Davis on the women’s side as two freshmen who could score in the conference meet this season.

I had to ask Merkley about the track and field and cross country dynasty that coach Mike Smith and his staff have established in Flagstaff. Northern Arizona has won an amazing six national cross country championships over the last seven years, and is a perennial Big Sky Conference power in both men’s and women’s track and field, indoor and outdoor.

“Northern Arizona doesn’t just have distance runners, they have a strong team across the board,” Merkley said. “They’ve got a lot of great sprinters, they’ve got people in nearly every event that are just scoring at a high level. That program has done a really great job of having a good, strong history and keeping that history strong going out. When you hear about good track programs, people want to be a part of that. I think that’s why they’ve been so successful, and they are definitely the standard to shoot for.”

Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com