Harrisburg, PA

findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Lancaster

Looking For the greatest hotel sorted list in the Lancaster locality area, you are in the accurate house. In this page, I’ll share some greatest hotel details, that are physically placed in the Lancaster. Also, a direction link from your house, and Contact Number, details address, Web details, approximate...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'

On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Garage opens in Harrisburg providing repairs to veterans, less fortunate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business opened in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 12. Good Karma Garage is a nonprofit organization that provides car repairs and inspections free of additional charge to working-class people and disabled individuals and veterans. The business was started in 2021 by Jeffery Case, a Coast guard veteran, out of a friend’s garage to help neighbors who were struggling financially.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County

Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Lack of hot water, mold-like substance leave York County restaurants out of compliance

Bylers Lancaster County Stand, Springettsbury Township. Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant #5319, Springettsbury Township. Hissho Sushi at Giant #6294, West Manchester Township. Madeline Sweets & Savories (opening), Franklin Township. Reeser's Service Center & Towing, LLC, Newberry Township. Roundtown Elementary School, Manchester Township. Rutter's #15, Manchester Township. Rutter's #54, Conewago Township. Wendy's #19223,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect

Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect. Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect. Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 AM. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual …. Diocese of Scranton priests...
HERSHEY, PA

