Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO