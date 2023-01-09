Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lancaster
Looking For the greatest hotel sorted list in the Lancaster locality area, you are in the accurate house. In this page, I’ll share some greatest hotel details, that are physically placed in the Lancaster. Also, a direction link from your house, and Contact Number, details address, Web details, approximate...
Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
pahomepage.com
City of Harrisburg works to move people out of 'tent city'
On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing out notices. City of Harrisburg works to move people out of ‘tent …. On Thursday morning, staff from Harrisburg's redevelopment authority were down at the encampment located on Mulberry Street handing...
abc27.com
Garage opens in Harrisburg providing repairs to veterans, less fortunate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business opened in Harrisburg on Thursday, Jan. 12. Good Karma Garage is a nonprofit organization that provides car repairs and inspections free of additional charge to working-class people and disabled individuals and veterans. The business was started in 2021 by Jeffery Case, a Coast guard veteran, out of a friend’s garage to help neighbors who were struggling financially.
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating fatal crash in Dauphin County
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old high school student in Dauphin County. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 209 and Railroad Street in Williams Township. Pennsylvania State Police said three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevy Silverado...
Men stole almost $12K from Dauphin County gas station: state police
Two men broke into a game machine at a Dauphin County gas station last month and stole nearly $12,000 in cash, Pennsylvania State Police said. The men were playing a Pennsylvania skill game machine Dec. 8, when they used a tool to open the machine and steal $11,992 at the Shell gas station on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax, state police said.
WGAL
Mechanicsburg woman killed in crash in Tuscarora Tunnel on Pennsylvania Turnpike
WILLOW HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman was killed on Wednesday in a crash in the Tuscarora Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. Pennsylvania State Police released a statement about the fatal crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m. The victim, identified only as a...
Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County
Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
Home with stunning views of Harrisburg for $1.5 million: Cool Spaces
This contemporary west shore home offers panoramic views of the Susquehanna River and Harrisburg City skyline, and beyond, even offering distant views such as Roundtop Mountain Resort in York County. Built in 2007 on more than an acre, the homeowners worked closely with an architect, and with Yingst Homes, to...
Man ships 35 kilos of cocaine to Harrisburg area
A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to time in prison for shipping and trafficking cocaine in the Harrisburg area.
abc27.com
Man wanted for indecent exposure, explicit questions to girls in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself. State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a...
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Lancaster Farming
How the Best Whoopie Pie Gets Picked at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — I have eaten many whoopie pies in my life, so my love of this tasty treat came in handy at the Pennsylvania Farm Show today. It was less than 10 minutes from the start of the Jan. 10 whoopie pie contest in the show's main hall, and organizers Sheila Hackinson and Diana Bissett were still searching for judges.
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Capitol Complex, area roads closing for Shapiro inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will be closed on Tuesday, January 17 for the inaugurations of Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Govenror-elect Austin Davis. The Main Capitol Building will be open to the public with limited access to the Main Rotunda Area. On inauguration day the...
echo-pilot.com
Lack of hot water, mold-like substance leave York County restaurants out of compliance
Bylers Lancaster County Stand, Springettsbury Township. Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant #5319, Springettsbury Township. Hissho Sushi at Giant #6294, West Manchester Township. Madeline Sweets & Savories (opening), Franklin Township. Reeser's Service Center & Towing, LLC, Newberry Township. Roundtown Elementary School, Manchester Township. Rutter's #15, Manchester Township. Rutter's #54, Conewago Township. Wendy's #19223,...
pahomepage.com
Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect
Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect. Police looking for Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect. Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 AM. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual …. Diocese of Scranton priests...
