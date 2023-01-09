Read full article on original website
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new...
California’s volatile tax system strikes again
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
What viral video reveals about S.F. homelessness response
Dr. Margot Kushel had an all too familiar feeling when, earlier this week, she saw the viral video of a San Francisco art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose. Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative and the university's Center for Vulnerable Populations, penned a blog last year about the hidden epidemic of violence against homeless people, and how they're much more likely to experience it than their housed neighbors.
Five under $20: things to do in San Francisco next week
Get your trackless shoes on, because the first queer bowling mixer of the year at Mission Bowling Club is coming this Monday. In addition to pins and bowling balls, there will be magic, tarot card readings, a drag performance and a live DJ. Sign up for updates!. Get a link...
SFUSD commissioners can’t agree on how to organize their monthly meeting
What practices should the San Francisco Board of Education cease or continue to achieve its ambitious student outcomes goals? SFUSD commissioners discussed this question in a workshop during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, setting the tone for district governance in 2023. The board of education has publicized its commitment...
Would a bust be all bad for San Francisco?
San Francisco has been a boom-and-bust city for its entire history. In the late 1840s, San Francisco, then known as Yerba Buena, was a tiny outpost with fewer than 1,000 residents. By 1870, The City had become the most important city in the western U.S., while its population had grown by more than 14,800% to 149,473. World War II was another boom time for San Francisco as shipbuilding and other war-related industries buoyed The City’s economy leading to a population increase of 140,000 between 1940 and 1950.
AB 2147 defines when a police officer can stop, arrest or cite a pedestrian
Is jaywalking now legal? Would you please explain the new jaywalking law?. Dear James: Thanks for your question. We have received several enquiries about this topic and think is worth discussing again. Our office has people who grew up in major cities across the United States and often dealt with intense traffic on a daily basis. For example, Mr. Remmer, originally from Chicago, a bustling metropolis, recalls walking the streets of the Loop or the Magnificent Mile, where you could always spot the tourists from the locals by how they treated street-crossing.
