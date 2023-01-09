Is jaywalking now legal? Would you please explain the new jaywalking law?. Dear James: Thanks for your question. We have received several enquiries about this topic and think is worth discussing again. Our office has people who grew up in major cities across the United States and often dealt with intense traffic on a daily basis. For example, Mr. Remmer, originally from Chicago, a bustling metropolis, recalls walking the streets of the Loop or the Magnificent Mile, where you could always spot the tourists from the locals by how they treated street-crossing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO