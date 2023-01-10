ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

NPR

Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 major development projects to watch in 2023

Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2023 Allegheny County homicide victims

A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena

Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 shot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday afternoon. Allegheny County police said officers found two men and a boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on Valley Street and Copeland just before 4 p.m. All three were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said."The juvenile came running through the houses, running up towards us. He needed help, he needed help. I put him on the ground and tried to calm him down," said Good Samaritan Pat Bosetti, who found the victim on Singer Avenue. "He just kept saying 'I'm shot, I'm shot. Help me, help me.' We tried to help him, we called 911 right away. A neighbor came out with a belt, put it on his arm. I held a tourniquet, another lady held a rag on his leg, tried to calm him down." County police are initiating the investigation. There's been no word on any suspects. Bosetti said he heard at least 15 shots and saw one person running away. His son with him said he saw two people running. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a rollover crash in Sugarcreek Borough on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, for a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
GREENVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Woman Charged After Stabbing In Butler Twp.

An 18-year-old is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone in Butler Township. The incident happened Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Patterson Avenue. Butler Township Police say 18-year-old Keira Sporny of Butler allegedly entered a home and stabbed an unnamed adult woman with a kitchen...
BUTLER, PA

