FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
NPR
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
nextpittsburgh.com
8 major development projects to watch in 2023
Minutes before voting in favor of the final plans for the Meridian, the planned mixed-use development in Shadyside, Pittsburgh Planning Commissioner Becky Mingo told the architects what she really thought. “It looks like highway motel architecture,” Mingo said during the meeting in November meeting, describing the window details and flat...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2023 Allegheny County homicide victims
A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Monroeville couple open Back To The Foodture on 5th near PPG Paints Arena
Joe Giuffre and his son Joey were the first customers. They found a booth near the back and ordered loaded buffalo chicken fries. “The owners are great people, and they are family-oriented,” Joe said about Back To The Foodture on 5th, minutes after it opened on Jan. 2. “It’s a place to get something to eat that will fill you up. And there are fun things to do and see here.”
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
3 shot in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday afternoon. Allegheny County police said officers found two men and a boy with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting on Valley Street and Copeland just before 4 p.m. All three were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said."The juvenile came running through the houses, running up towards us. He needed help, he needed help. I put him on the ground and tried to calm him down," said Good Samaritan Pat Bosetti, who found the victim on Singer Avenue. "He just kept saying 'I'm shot, I'm shot. Help me, help me.' We tried to help him, we called 911 right away. A neighbor came out with a belt, put it on his arm. I held a tourniquet, another lady held a rag on his leg, tried to calm him down." County police are initiating the investigation. There's been no word on any suspects. Bosetti said he heard at least 15 shots and saw one person running away. His son with him said he saw two people running. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
explore venango
Units Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a rollover crash in Sugarcreek Borough on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, for a one-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
WFMJ.com
Greenville seeks public input on Rt. 18 proposed improvements
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for proposed improvements to Route 18 and Route 18/358 in the Borough of Greenville in Mercer County. The proposed project consists of widening the intersection of Route 18 (Clarksville Street), Route 18/358 (West Main Street) and N. Third Street...
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
butlerradio.com
Woman Charged After Stabbing In Butler Twp.
An 18-year-old is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone in Butler Township. The incident happened Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Patterson Avenue. Butler Township Police say 18-year-old Keira Sporny of Butler allegedly entered a home and stabbed an unnamed adult woman with a kitchen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA: Pittsburgh woman posted threatening, anti-police messages after Brackenridge chief's killing
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to detain a well-known Pittsburgh activist after, it said, she made threatening Facebook posts against police officers following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “A pig died tonight,” Nicky Jo Dawson wrote. “They want us...
Police name Tarentum man as suspect in robbery of New Kensington bank
A suspect has been named in the Dec. 30 robbery of the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road in New Kensington. New Kensington police and the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office have an arrest warrant for Anthony Burda, 37, of Tarentum. Burda is charged with robbery, terroristic threats...
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
