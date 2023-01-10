ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Stetson Bennett sets Georgia football single-season passing record with hot start in 2023 National Championship Game

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia tight end Ryland Goede announces his intention to transfer

A third Georgia tight end has entered the transfer portal, as Ryland Goede announced he would be finishing his career elsewhere. The Kennesaw, Ga. native signed with Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class. He played in 11 games this season for the Bulldogs but did not register a catch.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football tight end Brett Seither enters transfer portal

LOS ANGELES — With the Georgia season in the books, players are now electing to move on. Tight end Brett Seither is one of those players, as he is entering the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Seither signed as a member...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Savor the moment, Dawgs fans: This was one for the ages

Did we just watch the greatest Georgia football game of our lives?. That’s what I asked a couple of Bulldog buddies with whom I text during Dawgs football games. “No doubt,” my buddy Joel responded. “It was as close to a perfect game as you will ever see, and a historic win.”
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy