Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
$3 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Granby
While nobody hit the Mega Millions jackpot for $1.1 billion on Tuesday night, someone in Connecticut did win $3 million. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, and 18 with a Megaball of 9. One person in Connecticut matched all five white numbers and earned a $1...
NBC Connecticut
Cat in Litchfield County Tests Positive For Rabies
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is urging pet owners to make sure their pets are current on their vaccinations after a cat in Litchfield County tested positive for rabies. The 8-month-old cat was an outdoor cat and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife. The cat was...
NBC Connecticut
‘I Tried to Hold His Hand.' Parents Pray to Find 5-Year-Old Swept Away by Raging California Storm Waters
A parent's nightmare unfolded during a relentless storm in Southern California, when raging floodwaters swept a 5-year-old away. The search continues for a 5-year-old Kyle, who is still missing Wednesday, in San Luis Obispo County. As torrential rain hammered the Central Coast Monday, Lindsy Doan was driving her 5-year-old son...
Comments / 0