ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanyaland.com

ManRay set to re-open in Cambridge after nearly two decades

The “Art of Nightlife” is finally returning to Cambridge after nearly two decades of dormancy. ManRay, the legendary alternative underground nightclub in Central Square, is set to re-open at its new location of 40 Prospect St. on Wednesday, January 18. The venue’s new home is the former ImprovBoston comedy club, a short walk from its original location on Brookline Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood

The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
waghostwriter.com

The Owl Diner reintroduces the feeling of having an old school breakfast

The Owl Diner, formerly known as the Monarch Diner, is a popular breakfast spot in an old, remodeled train car nestled in central Lowell. While being mostly known for its variety of omelets and its nostalgic morning meals for the residents of northern Massachusetts, the Owl is mostly overlooked due to how far it is from Westford. Although, the Owl should be the spot that everyone should go to.
LOWELL, MA
thelocalne.ws

David Doane obituary

David Alfred Doane, 85, husband of Roselyn L. (Lane) Doane of Essex, died on January 6, 2023, in the Beverly Hospital following his extended illness. Born July 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Alfred Snow Doane and Helena Way Doane of Manchester. Dave grew up on Pleasant...
ESSEX, MA
NECN

Decades-Old North Shore Dive Bar for Sale

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A decades-old dive bar on the North Shore is on the market. According to a source, the Riptide Lounge in Marblehead is up for sale, with Sam Gifford of Churchill Properties indicating that the building is priced at $1 million, including the second floor above the watering hole. The listing indicates that the space could continue to be home to a restaurant and/or bar, as it says the seller "is willing to cooperate with new owners on transferring existing Liquor License, if desired and permitted."
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common

Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
NATICK, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log January 2 to 8, 2023

2:09 a.m. Fire department called out to Agawam Village for public assist. 10:09 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the Bayside Terrace on Colonial Drive. 12:16 p.m. Citizen assist at the Arbor Inn Motel on High Street. 1:36 p.m. Loose horse on Spring Street. 2:35 p.m. Disturbance on Elm Street. 3:38 p.m....
IPSWICH, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing

On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
CARVER, MA
NECN

New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
ANDOVER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
SHREWSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy