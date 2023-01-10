Read full article on original website
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Values & Work-Life Balance Over Pay: Boston Professionals Have SpokenDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
EXCLUSIVE: Ana Walshe told D.C. Police Brian Walshe threatened to kill her
COHASSET, Mass. — On social media, missing Cohasset Mom Ana Walshe portrayed a glamorous, happy life with her husband Brian Walshe. But a police report Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward exclusively obtained, reveals deep trouble even before Ana and Brian were engaged. According to this public incident report, Ana...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
WCVB
Nursing student from Haverhill dies in Cancun accident
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A nursing student died last week while on vacation in Cancun, according to her obituary. Massachusetts native Leah Pearse, a Certified Nursing Assistant who was pursuing her Master's in Nursing, died early on the morning of Jan. 6. According to her obituary, Pearse fell while trying to climb onto the third-floor balcony of her rental after accidentally locking the keys inside.
thelocalne.ws
David Doane obituary
David Alfred Doane, 85, husband of Roselyn L. (Lane) Doane of Essex, died on January 6, 2023, in the Beverly Hospital following his extended illness. Born July 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Alfred Snow Doane and Helena Way Doane of Manchester. Dave grew up on Pleasant...
Aldi opening new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month
DANVERS — Aldi is opening a new location in Massachusetts at the end of the month. The German company known for discounted items is opening an Aldi at 100 Independence Way in Danvers on January 26, according to the store’s website. Aldi has everything from fresh produce to...
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log January 2 to 8, 2023
2:09 a.m. Fire department called out to Agawam Village for public assist. 10:09 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the Bayside Terrace on Colonial Drive. 12:16 p.m. Citizen assist at the Arbor Inn Motel on High Street. 1:36 p.m. Loose horse on Spring Street. 2:35 p.m. Disturbance on Elm Street. 3:38 p.m....
Boston 25 News
Veteran New Hampshire firefighter dies in motorcycle crash
HUDSON, N.H. — A veteran New Hampshire firefighter died in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, officials said. Todd J. Berube, an active-duty lieutenant and paramedic in the town of Hudson, passed away from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Professional Firefighters of Hudson announced in a Facebook post.
Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico
HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
thelocalne.ws
No injuries in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — No injuries have reported following a two-car crash Thursday morning. The crash happened a little before 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Boston and High streets, or Routes 1 and 97. Firefighters radioed that airbags had deployed in the vehicles but the occupants were out and walking...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
