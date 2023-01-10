ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Nursing student from Haverhill dies in Cancun accident

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A nursing student died last week while on vacation in Cancun, according to her obituary. Massachusetts native Leah Pearse, a Certified Nursing Assistant who was pursuing her Master's in Nursing, died early on the morning of Jan. 6. According to her obituary, Pearse fell while trying to climb onto the third-floor balcony of her rental after accidentally locking the keys inside.
HAVERHILL, MA
thelocalne.ws

David Doane obituary

David Alfred Doane, 85, husband of Roselyn L. (Lane) Doane of Essex, died on January 6, 2023, in the Beverly Hospital following his extended illness. Born July 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Alfred Snow Doane and Helena Way Doane of Manchester. Dave grew up on Pleasant...
ESSEX, MA
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich police and fire log January 2 to 8, 2023

2:09 a.m. Fire department called out to Agawam Village for public assist. 10:09 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the Bayside Terrace on Colonial Drive. 12:16 p.m. Citizen assist at the Arbor Inn Motel on High Street. 1:36 p.m. Loose horse on Spring Street. 2:35 p.m. Disturbance on Elm Street. 3:38 p.m....
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News

Veteran New Hampshire firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. — A veteran New Hampshire firefighter died in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, officials said. Todd J. Berube, an active-duty lieutenant and paramedic in the town of Hudson, passed away from injuries he suffered in the crash, the Professional Firefighters of Hudson announced in a Facebook post.
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
austinnews.net

Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

No injuries in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — No injuries have reported following a two-car crash Thursday morning. The crash happened a little before 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Boston and High streets, or Routes 1 and 97. Firefighters radioed that airbags had deployed in the vehicles but the occupants were out and walking...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH

