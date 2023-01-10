Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Wednesday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Washington Wizards. Caruso is on track to play on Wednesday after Chicago's guard was listed as probable. In 22.6 expected minutes, our models project Caruso to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.5...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) probable for Chicago on Friday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) is probable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine is dealing with a right-hand contusion and is probable to face the Thunder on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Oklahoma City. LaVine's Friday projection includes 24.5 points, 4.8...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (illness) out on Wednesday, Aaron Holiday to start
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Young has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Bucks on Wednesday. Aaron Holiday will start in his place. Our models expect Holiday to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Knick starting RJ Barrett (finger) in Wednesday's lineup, Immanuel Quickley to bench
New York Knicks small forward RJ Barrett is starting in Wednesday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After a six-game absence with a finger laceration, Barrett will make his 36th start this season. In 34.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barrett to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Barrett's projection includes 18.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Miami's Dewayne Dedmon ejected on Tuesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dedmon was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Thunder for unsportsmanlike conduct. Dedmon will finish Tuesday's game with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 5 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) remains out for Hornets on Tuesday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Hayward will miss his fourth straight game with hamstring soreness. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels will make his 14th start this season. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available for Mavericks on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic will be available in his normal first unit role after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 58.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. (quad) available for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brown is dealing with a left quad strain. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Luka Doncic and Co. If Brown starts, Max Christie would likely revert to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (shoulder) will start in Warriors' Tuesday matchup versus Suns
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. After a 11-game absence with left shoulder subluxation, Curry will make his return at home on Tuesday. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Curry to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Curry's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Washington's Corey Kispert (back) questionable on Wednesday
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kispert's availability is currently in the air after Washington's forward was listed with lower back soreness. Expect Deni Avdija to see more minutes if Kispert is ruled out. Kispert's current projection includes 11.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (illness) available for Portland's Tuesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Nurkic is active at home after the Trail Blazers listed their center as probable with an illness. In In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Nurkic to score 37.9 FanDuel points. Nurkic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
