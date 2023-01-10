ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Related
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick

It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arizona Sports

Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels has Suns showing interest, per report

Judging by the public rumor mill, trade discussions regarding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder remain at a slog a month out from the NBA trade deadline. But a new team to watch from Phoenix’s perspective is now on the radar as the league standings clarify which franchises are in a messy postseason race and which might be ready to call themselves sellers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns run into formidable test, fall to Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns came in with the same approach on Wednesday night as they did in their last game, a stunning 125-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Their opponent, though, the Denver Nuggets, did not have commonalities with the Warriors. While Golden State didn’t take the shorthanded...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Lacob: Warriors selecting Wiseman was unanimous decision

The Warriors are still high on James Wiseman. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob spoke with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami and shared that drafting Wiseman No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft was a group decision, despite the 21-year-old's current struggles. "But I want to correct something for you and our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
