Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee cooked his old Golden State Warriors teammates
Draymond Green Says The Grizzlies Cannot Compete Against The Warriors If Jaren Jackson Jr. Doesn't Stop Fouling
Draymond Green's brutally honest answer about why the Memphis Grizzlies cannot beat the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move On Wednesday Afternoon
The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that they had assigned rookie forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
JR Smith Blamed Everyone Except Himself For His Mistake In The 2018 NBA Finals: "Nobody Wanted To Take Responsibility For It"
JR Smith explained what really happened during his infamous mistake in the 2018 NBA Finals.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Shaquille O'Neal Says He's "Scared" For Phoenix Suns' Bad Moment: "Something Is Going On"
Shaquille O'Neal sent a big message to the Phoenix Suns amid their rocky situation.
Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels has Suns showing interest, per report
Judging by the public rumor mill, trade discussions regarding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder remain at a slog a month out from the NBA trade deadline. But a new team to watch from Phoenix’s perspective is now on the radar as the league standings clarify which franchises are in a messy postseason race and which might be ready to call themselves sellers.
Phoenix Suns run into formidable test, fall to Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns came in with the same approach on Wednesday night as they did in their last game, a stunning 125-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Their opponent, though, the Denver Nuggets, did not have commonalities with the Warriors. While Golden State didn’t take the shorthanded...
Report: Suns signing G League guard Saben Lee to 10-day contract
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly signing G League Raptors 905 guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The move comes amid major injury issues for the Suns, playing in a back-to-back on Wednesday after having nine available players against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
The Lakers Can Trade For $92.9 Million Worth Of Salary This Season: They Must Make A Win-Now Move
The Lakers have a lot of tradeable contracts that can be used to make trades.
All Eyes on Stephen Curry's Shoes in First Game Back
Stephen Curry wore two new shoes during the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000.
NBC Sports
Lacob: Warriors selecting Wiseman was unanimous decision
The Warriors are still high on James Wiseman. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob spoke with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami and shared that drafting Wiseman No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft was a group decision, despite the 21-year-old's current struggles. "But I want to correct something for you and our...
Skip Bayless Rants About LeBron James Load Managing Against the Nuggets, Explains Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT
Skip Bayless called out LeBron James for sitting out the game against the Denver Nuggets.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0