Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
BlueDevilCountry

Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil

Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
ClutchPoints

3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury

After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
