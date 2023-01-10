Read full article on original website
Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee
One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Horry Told LeBron James And The Lakers What They Need To Do To Make The Playoffs
Robert Horry opened up on what the Los Angeles Lakers need to do to make it to the postseason and have some success this season.
NBA Trade Deadline Rumors: What Will The Warriors Do?
With just over four weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors have some big decisions to make in regards to their young core and their chances of winning another title.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury
After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Lakers rumors: Knicks lower asking price for Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are bound to make some kind of move at the NBA trade deadline — at least that is what fans are hoping for. This team has too much potential when everything is right to not make some kind of move to try and improve the roster.
Lakers News: Three-Time Los Angeles Champ Wishing For Long-Rumored Trade
Will LA front office listen?
Jae Crowder Listed as Potential Trade Target for Six Teams
There are certainly many suitors for Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder as the trade deadline approaches
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Charlotte Hornets Player
According to Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have an interest in Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels.
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
"That’s something we’ve done a poor job as Celtics" - Ray Allen revealed the 2008 Boston Celtics aren't speaking with each other anymore
The lack of communication speaks volumes about how ego and pride got the better of the 2008 Celtics core
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in the history of the NBA. Evidently, during his career, he had some great rivalries, and overcoming them is one of the reasons why he is considered the GOAT. When we talk about Jordan's rivalries, there's no way to leave out his rivalry with Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons.
Lakers News: Where LeBron James Wants To Finish His NBA Career
Will LBJ really demand a trade?
Lakers Injury Report: Key LA Forwards Might Be On The Mend In Time For Dallas
Can Los Angeles begin a new win streak tomorrow?
