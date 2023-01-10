ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Killings in a College Town

Keith Morrison has the latest on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Airs Friday, January 13 at 9/8c on NBC.Jan. 12, 2023.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy