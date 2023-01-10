Read full article on original website
Amtrak passenger speaks out after spending 35 hours stuck on train
Passengers on an Amtrak auto train traveling from Washington, D.C., to Florida were stuck on the tracks for more than 20 hours and were unable to leave. NBC’s Valerie Castro spoke to one of the passengers trapped on board. Jan. 12, 2023.
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Killings in a College Town
Keith Morrison has the latest on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Airs Friday, January 13 at 9/8c on NBC.Jan. 12, 2023.
Atlanta opening warming centers through Sunday morning
Atlanta is opening two emergency warming centers this weekend in anticipation of frigid temperatures....
Multiple tornadoes rip through Southern U.S.
Multiple tornadoes have been reported across the South leaving widespread damages and thousands without power as several counties in Alabama declare a state of emergency. NBC’s Morgan Chesky has the latest. Jan. 13, 2023.
