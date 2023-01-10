ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Shiba Inu Sustains Surprising Trend in Holder Base, Here's Why It's Significant

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum Shanghai Testnet is Expected to Launch in February, Here's What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin Just Touched $19,000

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached the $19,000 level earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange. The flagship coin has managed to add another 5% over the last 24 hours. It is believed that the risk-on sentiment of other markets fueled the most recent cryptocurrency rally. Jake Gordon of Bespoke Investment Group...
u.today

SHIB Price Acts Impressive Amid 13 Trillion Shiba Inu Token Transfer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

More Than 42K Traders Liquidated in 24 Hours, Here's How Much They Lost

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Accepted by Thousands of Merchants via This Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

New Details on 4 Trillion SHIB Moved by Binance – Shiba Inu Staking Performed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whales Moving Stablecoins to Exchanges, Here's What's Likely Going On

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Hundreds of Millions of XRP on Move, 262 Million in Single Lump: Possible Reason

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Binance to Temporarily Suspend LUNC Withdrawals, Here's When and Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

One of Europe’s Biggest Ever Crypto Events, Block 3000: Blockchain Battle Goes Live

Tickets for the flagship crypto event are now available. Speakers include Javier Garcia, Country Leader for Spain and Portugal at Binance, Laurent Perello, Blockchain Advisor at Tron, Austin Federa, Head of Communications at Solana, Vilma Mattila, founder of 5ire, Mary Camacho, CEO Holochain & Holo, Cyrus Fazel, Founder & CEO of SwissBorg and many, many more.
u.today

Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Volume Skyrockets 400% After Amazon's Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Aptos (APT) Records 29% Surge, How Far Away Is APT from Its ATH?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bitcoin Fork Backed by Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Dropped by Robinhood

Robinhood, a commission-free investing app, has announced its delisting of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV). The move is set to take place on Jan. 25 at 6:59 p.m. Other coins will not be affected, according to the announcement. The app had originally added support for BSV back in late 2018, allowing...
u.today

Venom Foundation Announces $1 Billion Venture Fund to Support Web3 Projects

The team of the first-ever Layer 1 blockchain regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulator partners with a local digital assets manager to establish a new Web3 foundation and strengthen the position of Abu Dhabi as a major fintech hub. $1 billion Venom Ventures Fund goes live in...
u.today

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 10

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shibarium Launch Will Trigger Massive Buys of BONE: PawZone Founder

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

USDC Outpaces USDT’s Transfer Volume, Check Out What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy