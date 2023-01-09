Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Springfield EMS worker charged with murder had previous death investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the EMS workers facing a first-degree murder charge was previously investigated for a death. Peter Cadigan is one of two EMS workers charged with the murder of Earl Moore Jr. 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards was riding his bike at the corner of Phillips and 11th in Springfield in April 2008 […]
edglentoday.com
Cold Case Since 2004: DNA Breakthrough Leads To Arrest In Alton Woman's Murder
MARYLAND HEIGHTS - DNA breakthroughs are solving many cold cases throughout the nation in this day and age. On Wednesday, a DNA discovery led to charges of a then Maryland Heights man - Mike A. Clardy - with the 2004 cold case murder of an Alton woman, Deanna Denise Howland.
Body camera footage of two Springfield EMS workers charged with murder released
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney office has released the full autopsy and body camera footage surrounding the homicide of Earl Moore Jr. Three Springfield Police officers responded to a 911 call by Earl Moore Jr. All three officer’s body cameras footage have been put on the Sangamon County’s YouTube page here, […]
wlds.com
Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing
Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
Hearing held for man convicted of raping, murdering Downers Grove girl 37 years ago
There was a hearing for Robert Turner, who’s seeking clemency after being sentenced to death for 1985 the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Bridget Drobney from Downers Grove in downstate Gillespie.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police
Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
khqa.com
Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
wlds.com
Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death
Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
wmay.com
Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother
A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
wlds.com
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 10, 2023
Jack Dust, 22, of Quincy for battery at 3311 Broadway on 12/31/22. Lodged 122. Shiela Fox, 51, Hannibal MO, speeding at 16th and Broadway. PTC 147. Brian Bergman,37, Quincy, expired registration at 18th and Broadway. PTC 147. Zane Willis,18, Quincy, seat belt at 3rd and Elm. PTC 147. Joshua Wortman,...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage
The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
wlds.com
Gov Responds to Those Refusing to Follow Ban, Morgan County Sheriff to Issue Statement Friday
Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to the growing number of county sheriffs who say they won’t enforce the new ban on assault weapons, while one area sheriff has remained quiet on the issue. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
Comments / 0