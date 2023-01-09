ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, IL

wlds.com

Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing. James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police

Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve Springfield battery, robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in their attempt to assist Springfield Police in solving an aggravated battery and robbery that happened last week. The crime happened near 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 7. Officials said the victim was approached by […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Macomb police ask public's help to find missing, endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police and McDonough County Sheriffs Department are searching a missing man who they say may be endangered. Authorities say Eric Fischer was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He is not in legal trouble. Law enforcers only wish to make sure he is okay to help connect him with any services he may need.
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Two LifeStar EMS Workers Arrested For First-Degree Murder in Springfield Patient’s Death

Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder

This story has been updated with information from Springfield Police about the 911 call. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield emergency workers have been charged with first degree murder for improperly restraining a patient. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced in a news conference Tuesday first-degree murder charges for Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Man Convicted Of Domestic Battery After Fight With Brother

A Springfield man could face years behind bars following his conviction for a fight with his brother. 31-year-old Aaron Fuller was convicted of aggravated domestic battery by a Sangamon County jury that deliberated just over an hour after two days of testimony. State’s Attorney Dan Wright says Fuller and his brother got into an altercation at the brother’s home in Springfield in May of 2020, and during the fight, Fuller hit his brother repeatedly, causing multiple fractures of bones around the eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia

The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
RUSHVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 10, 2023

Jack Dust, 22, of Quincy for battery at 3311 Broadway on 12/31/22. Lodged 122. Shiela Fox, 51, Hannibal MO, speeding at 16th and Broadway. PTC 147. Brian Bergman,37, Quincy, expired registration at 18th and Broadway. PTC 147. Zane Willis,18, Quincy, seat belt at 3rd and Elm. PTC 147. Joshua Wortman,...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

South Jacksonville PD Becomes First Law Enforcement Agency in Morgan Co. To Digitally Transfer Body Cam Footage

The South Jacksonville Police Department is now on the cutting edge of digital evidence technology. Chief of Police Eric Hansell told the South Jacksonville Village Board of Trustees last Thursday that they are the first department in Morgan County that can now transmit digital footage from police-worn body cameras to the State’s Attorney’s Office and to a defendant’s counsel in a criminal case.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL

