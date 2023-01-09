ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
People

A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet

Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
Parade

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
Fox47News

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise

Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists

Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Ridley's Wreckage

Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe

This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
msn.com

Your State's Hidden Gem: The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

Slide 1 of 51: Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside, or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.
Gin Lee

Bread dough made in a bag

Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
EatingWell

Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole

Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Popculture

Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials

Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.

