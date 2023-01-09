Read full article on original website
Related
I work at Aldi and here are the middle aisle bargain buys coming this week – but you’ll need to be quick to snag them
IF you do your weekly food shopping in Aldi and thought you couldn’t love the cheap supermarket any more than you already do - you’ll want to get down to the middle aisle as quickly as you can. We all rave about Aldi for the brilliant bargains found...
Burger King Just Introduced A Brand New Meal Deal—But It’s Only Available For A Limited Time!
Burger King just announced an exciting, new and limited-time ‘Choose a Meal’ deal at nationwide locations. As reported by the Fast Food Post, fans of the fast food chain can pick between getting a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a timeless Whopper, while also grabbing a small side and small drink— all for $6.99. Here’s what we know about the new deal:
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
A Steam Mop That Amazon Shoppers Call 'the Best Floor Cleaner Ever' Is Going for One of Its Lowest Prices Yet
Snag it for $60 while it’s on sale Cleaning your floors is a constant chore, but it doesn't have to be a hassle. Steam cleaners are a great choice to make the task of mopping the floors less aggravating. If you're tired of throwing out disposable mopping pads or lugging a bucket and a mop around your home, it may be time to upgrade and invest in a steam mop. Luckily for you, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop is 33 percent off right now on Amazon. Whether your...
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
A former factory worker sold almost everything he owned to buy an abandoned water tower and turn it into a sleek home. He wants to sell it next year — but won't settle for less than $2.4 million.
To fund the project, Robert Hunt sold his original home and his rentals, and borrowed money from his parents.
Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected
Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
marthastewart.com
How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists
Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Aldi fans are rushing to buy £5.99 ‘turbo mop’ that is said to give your floors their best clean ever
ALDI fans are scrambling to buy a £5.99 “turbo mop” that is said to give your floors the squeakiest clean ever. The spin mop originally cost £22.99 in the budget supermarket but was recently being flogged for £11.99. However, a special promotion has seen the...
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
msn.com
Your State's Hidden Gem: The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
Slide 1 of 51: Sometimes the simplest of restaurants dish up the best food around. These are the hole-in-the-wall places that may not look like much from the outside, or even on the inside, but are loved for the delicious dishes they serve. From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we’ve rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US.
Bread dough made in a bag
Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
EatingWell
Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole
Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
Woman Finds Brilliant Scrub Daddy Dupe at the Dollar Store
It’s the same thing for a whole lot cheaper.
I tested five store bought glass cleaners, including Walmart and Target – but a ‘barely there’ brand came out on top
WE have put several glass cleaners to the test to see which brand will keep your windows and mirrors as shiny and streak-free as possible. There are so many options to pick from, and it turned out that a "barely there" brand beat out products from stores like Walmart and Target.
Comments / 0