House District 12 vacancy draws unusual candidate in former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs

Former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs, who intends to run for the House District 12 vacancy. Photo courtesy Center for the American West, CU-Boulder. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The news that state Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Louisville, tendered her resignation from the Colorado House is not even 24 hours old but already a prominent Democrat is throwing his hat into the ring for the vacancy.

Should he be selected for the vacancy, former Democratic U.S. Rep. David Skaggs would do something that no Colorado member of Congress has done before — go from Congress to the state legislature.

It's always the other way around.

Currently, four members of Colorado's U.S. House delegation got their political careers started as members of the Colorado General Assembly: U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, who served two terms in the Colorado House and two in the Senate in the 1990s and early 2000s; Diana DeGette, D-Denver, who served two terms in the House in the 1990s; and, newly-elected Democrats Dr. Yadira Caraveo and Brittany Pettersen, who both served in the General Assembly until they won election to the U.S. House in November.

In a statement on Monday, Skaggs said he will make funding for higher education a priority if he is selected for the vacancy.

“Over the years since leaving office, I continued the fight for democracy, the Constitution, the environment, public education, freedom of information, and ethics in government. I expect to keep at it if returned to office to represent House District 12,” Skaggs said. “Why, you might ask, would I want to get back in the arena now, as I near 80? I believe my experience, judgment and ideas might still offer some benefit to government in Colorado and the nation. And, as Ronald Reagan quipped in debate, I wouldn’t want to hold the relative youth of any other candidates against them.”

Skaggs served in the Colorado House from 1981 to 1987, including as House Minority Leader from 1983 to 1985. He then was elected to the 2nd Congressional District, where he served six terms, stepping down in 1999.

Skaggs was the founding chair of the U. S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics and served as its chair or co-chair for 13 years until 2021. He currently serves as vice-chair of the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, which receives major funding from the government as America's principal agent in promoting democracy and freedom around the world.

In 2007, Skaggs was appointed by Gov. Bill Ritter to head the Colorado Department of Higher Education, a position he held until 2009.

Bernett resigned effective Monday — the opening day of the 2023 legislative session — before she could be sworn into office. In November, just days before the general election and her bid for a second term, she was charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors tied to allegations she falsified her residency for purposes of running for House District 12.

A formal complaint was filed on Sept. 19, alleging Bernett falsely claimed she resided in Louisville. The office of Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, which investigated the complaint through the use of witness interviews, search warrants, and cell phone location data, resulted in investigators presenting an arrest affidavit and warrant to the Court.

"As a result of the investigation, it is alleged that Ms. Bernett falsely represented her primary residence over a nine-month period," said the statement from Dougherty, a Democrat. "It is alleged that, although she rented an apartment in Louisville in order to qualify for elected office, she did not actually live there. And, in so doing, she filed false, sworn documents with the Secretary of State’s Office. It is also alleged that by misrepresenting her residence, she voted in a primary election in a district in which she does not actually live."

The House District 12 Democratic vacancy committee has 30 days to find a successor.