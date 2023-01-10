ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

House District 12 vacancy draws unusual candidate in former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzq5H_0k94XUyD00
Former U.S. Rep. David Skaggs, who intends to run for the House District 12 vacancy. Photo courtesy Center for the American West, CU-Boulder. By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com

The news that state Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Louisville, tendered her resignation from the Colorado House is not even 24 hours old but already a prominent Democrat is throwing his hat into the ring for the vacancy.

Should he be selected for the vacancy, former Democratic U.S. Rep. David Skaggs would do something that no Colorado member of Congress has done before — go from Congress to the state legislature.

It's always the other way around.

Currently, four members of Colorado's U.S. House delegation got their political careers started as members of the Colorado General Assembly: U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, who served two terms in the Colorado House and two in the Senate in the 1990s and early 2000s; Diana DeGette, D-Denver, who served two terms in the House in the 1990s; and, newly-elected Democrats Dr. Yadira Caraveo and Brittany Pettersen, who both served in the General Assembly until they won election to the U.S. House in November.

In a statement on Monday, Skaggs said he will make funding for higher education a priority if he is selected for the vacancy.

“Over the years since leaving office, I continued the fight for democracy, the Constitution, the environment, public education, freedom of information, and ethics in government. I expect to keep at it if returned to office to represent House District 12,” Skaggs said. “Why, you might ask, would I want to get back in the arena now, as I near 80? I believe my experience, judgment and ideas might still offer some benefit to government in Colorado and the nation. And, as Ronald Reagan quipped in debate, I wouldn’t want to hold the relative youth of any other candidates against them.”

Skaggs served in the Colorado House from 1981 to 1987, including as House Minority Leader from 1983 to 1985. He then was elected to the 2nd Congressional District, where he served six terms, stepping down in 1999.

Skaggs was the founding chair of the U. S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics and served as its chair or co-chair for 13 years until 2021. He currently serves as vice-chair of the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, which receives major funding from the government as America's principal agent in promoting democracy and freedom around the world.

In 2007, Skaggs was appointed by Gov. Bill Ritter to head the Colorado Department of Higher Education, a position he held until 2009.

Bernett resigned effective Monday — the opening day of the 2023 legislative session — before she could be sworn into office. In November, just days before the general election and her bid for a second term, she was charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors tied to allegations she falsified her residency for purposes of running for House District 12.

A formal complaint was filed on Sept. 19, alleging Bernett falsely claimed she resided in Louisville. The office of Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, which investigated the complaint through the use of witness interviews, search warrants, and cell phone location data, resulted in investigators presenting an arrest affidavit and warrant to the Court.

"As a result of the investigation, it is alleged that Ms. Bernett falsely represented her primary residence over a nine-month period," said the statement from Dougherty, a Democrat. "It is alleged that, although she rented an apartment in Louisville in order to qualify for elected office, she did not actually live there. And, in so doing, she filed false, sworn documents with the Secretary of State’s Office. It is also alleged that by misrepresenting her residence, she voted in a primary election in a district in which she does not actually live."

The House District 12 Democratic vacancy committee has 30 days to find a successor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

US Rep. Doug Lamborn names former state lawmaker Dennis Hisey as district director

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn on Monday appointed as his district director a former Republican state legislator who lost a bid for reelection in November. Dennis Hisey, a former three-term El Paso County commissioner and one-term state senator, will run the district office for the Colorado Springs Republican, who was was sworn in this week to a ninth term representing the El Paso County-based 5th Congressional District.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Denver Gazette

Special counsel to probe Biden's handling of government documents

By Sarah N. Lynch and Jarrett Renshaw WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday named a special counsel to investigate whether President Joe Biden improperly handled sensitive government documents, setting up a parallel inquiry to an ongoing probe of former President Donald Trump. The inquiry, to be led by Robert Hur, that could cast a shadow over the Democratic president's expected run for re-election in 2024. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Testimony: Replacing justices with appellate judges on discipline violates Colorado Constitution

Colorado’s Supreme Court would violate the state Constitution by approving a rule under which they would step down as overseer of any discipline matter that involves them and appoint appellate judges to replace them, according to public testimony Wednesday about the measure. The justices are looking to pass a new rule, properly known as Rule 41, that would require the court to recuse itself from several matters of judicial discipline, including those in which a sitting or former justice is accused of wrongdoing in an...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Democrats introduce legislation seeking to cap cost of epinephrine injectors

A bill to create an affordability program for Coloradans who need epinephrine auto-injectors has been introduced in the General Assembly. Epinephrine, best known under the brand name EpiPen, is a life-saving medication used to counter the effects of a severe allergic reaction. House Bill 1002 from Democratic Reps. Javier Mabrey of Denver and Iman Jodeh of Aurora, and in the Senate by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, seeks to cap the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Deadly fentanyl floods Colorado

A Gazette headline Monday served as a chilling — and alarming — reminder that Colorado is still at war: “DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident.”. That’s right, Coloradans are locked in the same life-and-death struggle against the same...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy