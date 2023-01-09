Read full article on original website
Hyer, Clifford Gardner
Hyer Clifford Gardner Hyer 77 Benson passed away January 9, 2023. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.cvmortuary.com .
Tingey, Robert Waddell
Robert Waddell Tingey, 59, of Logan, passed away on January 9, 2023 in the Logan Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan 17th at 11:00 am in the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North. There will be a viewing held Monday from 6-8 pm and one prior at the mortuary. A compete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Larry Allen Allison
Larry Allen Allison 1/3/1938 - 1/10/2023 Larry Allen Allison passed away on January 10, 2023 in Fielding, Utah at the age of 85 due to another stroke. He was born January 3, 1938 in Kimberly, Idaho to Glen and Violet (Hoover) Allison. Funeral service were held on Saturday, January 14,...
Anthony, Troy K.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children. Troy graduated from Bear Lake High School in the Class of 1984. After graduation, he moved to Logan to attend USU. He served a religious mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1985-87 in the Philippines Baguio Mission where he met another missionary, Elizabeth Pomicpic. They were later married and sealed on May 9, 1989, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were blessed with their son Ethen in 1990. Troy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served his community. He served in the bishopric, bishop of the Hyrum 12th Ward, USU student ward high council, other various stake and ward callings, and as a Logan temple ordinance worker. He was known for his kind and compassionate nature and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Troy worked for Cytiva for 28 years as a Lead Product Engineer. He participated in many hobbies including: traveling; fishing; camping; passionate about computers and technology; preserving family history; and spending time with Elizabeth. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Troy was preceded in death by his father Doyle and older brother Marc. His survivors include his: mother (Carrie); wife (Elizabeth); son (Ethen); daughter-in-law (Kaylee); granddaughter (Brynlee); grandson (Liam); and brother (Robert). A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple Drive in Hyrum. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 9:45 AM. The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85007275472 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whiteppinefunerals.com.
Georgena (Bird) Taggart
Georgena (Bird) Taggart 12/11/1951 - 1/10/2023 Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
Slightly Off Center: The challenges of fitting in
Deep down and even on the service, we all want to fit in. Geometrically and socially, it feels better to fit in our clothes, cars, shoes, hats and our own ill-fitting, poorly designed skin. Fitting in your town, neighborhood and culture are more difficult to define and accomplish. Some days...
Prep swimming: Region 11 meet only two weeks away
The final three Region 11 dual meets of the 2022-23 high school swimming season took place Thursday. It was the final tune-up for Logan and Sky View before the Region 11 Championships, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Utah State University’s HPER Poll. Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline will compete at the Highland Invitational this weekend, so several of their athletes swam in off-events in the most recent duals.
Prep boys wrestling: Great bounce-back performance from Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — It was the bounce-back performance Jarrett Morrill was hoping for from his Riverhawks after last week's region-opening blowout loss to Mountain Crest. Sam Welker and Dylan Twedt earned two huge wins by decision in the early going and Ridgeline never looked back on its way to a convincing 49-18 triumph over Sky View in a Region 11 boys wrestling dual on Thursday evening. Indeed, it was a gratifying victory for the Riverhawks against a Bobcat team that edged a good Green Canyon squad a week ago.
Sewage problem stinks for city and its citizens
On Jan. 7, The Herald Journal’s front-page story “Loss and Liability” by Brock Merchant did an excellent job of reporting multiple sides of a sewage flood in Smithfield, which happened Sept. 16, 2022. Because I’m interested in city politics and spend a good deal of time in Smithfield, I wondered about the situation. If the city of Smithfield isn’t liable, who is?
Prep girls hoops: Hawks hold off Wolves, improve to 13-0
It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Riverhawks will take the end result. Undefeated Ridgeline was tested for one of the few times this season, but did enough to secure a 59-53 victory over Green Canyon in a much-anticipated Region 11 girls basketball game on Friday night in Millville.
Letter to the editor: LCSD policy regarding political speech misreads Utah law
Recent revision to LCSD policy regarding political speech intentionally misreads Utah law. The Logan school board recently voted to change policy to limit the political speech of teachers, specifically in reference to display of LGBT-ally media.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies had a short memory in win over Cowboys
Being able to bounce back after their worst loss was not a big surprise for Aggie head coach Ryan Odom. Knowing his athletes, the Utah State men’s basketball coach expected them to respond from their worst outing of the season. The Aggies did just that late Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
