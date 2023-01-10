Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Popular Country Group

A popular country band, known for making political and socially conscious statements, will hit the stage on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Strip is known for hosting many lengthy music residencies over the years, including Liberace, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley from the 1940s to 1980s.

In more recent years, musical performers with residencies on the Strip have included Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.

The Strip also has had no shortage of country music performers over the years, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. In the past 10 years, more recent country stars have had residencies on the Strip , such as Shania Twain (2012), Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (2012), Brooks & Dunn with Reba McEntire (2015), George Strait (2016), and Lady Antebellum (2019), now known as Lady A.

Image source: Shutterstock

Country Music Scheduled for the Strip

Several country acts are scheduled at venues on the Strip in 2023 with Luke Bryan set to take the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas for 12 shows in February and March and Keith Urban also performing in March for seven shows at the Caesars Entertainment's ( CZR ) - Get Free Report Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Country singer Miranda Lambert, who in 2022 began her 24-show Velvet Rodeo the Las Vegas Residency on Sept. 23 at Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood, will resume her residency for another 24 shows from March 24 through Dec. 16 after Keith Urban finishes his shows at the theater.

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks returns to Las Vegas in 2023 for his 27-date Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Strip beginning May 18 and continuing through June, July, November and December.

The Plus ONE description has not yet been explained, but it could mean his wife, country superstar Trisha Yearwood, might be performing with Brooks during the residency.

The Chicks Return to Las Vegas Stage

The Strip will make room for one more superstar country band, The Chicks, who play the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 13 at Ticketmaster.

The Chicks last performed in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena in July 2016.

The Chicks were originally known as The Dixie Chicks, which was a derivation taken from rock band Little Feat's song "Dixie Chicken," according to Variety . The band in June 2020 officially changed its name to The Chicks after public discussions arose over the appropriateness of the Civil War-era “Dixie” as part of their moniker.

Country band Lady Antebellum earlier in June 2020 also shortened its name to Lady A reportedly to distance itself from the word Antebellum's association with pre-Civil war slavery. Lady A additionally ran into an instance of a blues singer already using its new name and was negotiating with the singer, Variety said.

Along with the name change, The Chicks simultaneously released the single "March March" and later in July 2020 released their first album since 2006, "Gaslighter." The band was set for a North American tour in 2020, but it was postponed because of the covid pandemic.

The "March March" release included a music video with images of protests for women’s rights, Black Lives Matter, and environmental issues, which reflects the band's history of making political and socially conscious statements.

The band's singer Natalie Maines, in the run up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, criticized President George W. Bush at a London concert, which fueled controversy and a boycott from Bush supporters.

"Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence. And we’re ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas,” Maines said at the concert, according to History.com .