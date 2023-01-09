ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
winemag.com

The Top American Wines for $25 or Less

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Sometimes a pricey wine is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

There’s More to Vineyard Pruning Contests Than Winning

Wine is, essentially, fermented grape juice. The actual journey from vine to fine wine, however, is not as straightforward. It entails countless steps, and while winemakers tend to get much of the credit, a large share of the work is often carried out by a skilled vineyard workforce. Pruning, in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

The Unexpected Story Behind the First American Single Malt

Distiller Steve McCarthy, who died January 2, just five days before his 80th birthday, was well-known as the founder of Portland, Oregon’s Clear Creek Distillery. He was one of the early pioneers of the modern craft distillery movement. Specifically, McCarthy is known for his work making fruit brandies in...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy