Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’

WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the city’s assistant fire chief,...
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire

JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire...
JEFFERSON, WI
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college. Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college. NBC15 News at 6 a.m. Sunday forecast - 1/8. Updated: 20 hours ago. Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 6 a.m. Sunday...
WHITEWATER, WI
WSAW

Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning

(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member

WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Gas or electric? Possible ban on gas stoves sparks discussion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A potential ban on gas stoves from one federal agency amid health concerns has people voicing their opinions. "I did hear a little bit about [the possible ban] and I thought, 'It's a good thing mine is only two years old because I'm not going to let this thing go.' I really think it gives us a better flavor in all of our cooking," Milwaukee resident Peggy Luckow said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Williams to offer presentation about bluebirds during Thursday’s Master Gardeners meeting

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association on Thursday will receive a presentation from retired Fort HealthCare internal medicine and pediatric physician Donald Williams. The presentation will focus on bluebirds. Williams works part-time at the Rock River Community Clinic in Whitewater. The release states: “Williams will be bringing a glimpse...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
DANE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

What’s the buzz? The latest on bird flu

During the past year, the current bird flu, the HPAI H5N1 virus, has infected two livestock operations in Jefferson County. More than 2,930,000 birds have died as a result, including chickens at an egg-laying operation in Palmyra last spring, and pheasants and chukars (partridge-type birds) at an Ixonia game bird ranch in November.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court

MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
DANE COUNTY, WI

