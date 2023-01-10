Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’
WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the city’s assistant fire chief,...
All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane County Dispatchers, a car caught fire at the scene, but the...
fox47.com
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire...
nbc15.com
Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater
Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college. Marshall High School kicker following her football dream to college. NBC15 News at 6 a.m. Sunday forecast - 1/8. Updated: 20 hours ago. Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 6 a.m. Sunday...
WSAW
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
School bus v. concrete truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a concrete truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
CBS 58
Gas or electric? Possible ban on gas stoves sparks discussion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A potential ban on gas stoves from one federal agency amid health concerns has people voicing their opinions. "I did hear a little bit about [the possible ban] and I thought, 'It's a good thing mine is only two years old because I'm not going to let this thing go.' I really think it gives us a better flavor in all of our cooking," Milwaukee resident Peggy Luckow said.
fortatkinsononline.com
Williams to offer presentation about bluebirds during Thursday’s Master Gardeners meeting
The Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association on Thursday will receive a presentation from retired Fort HealthCare internal medicine and pediatric physician Donald Williams. The presentation will focus on bluebirds. Williams works part-time at the Rock River Community Clinic in Whitewater. The release states: “Williams will be bringing a glimpse...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
3 arrested, stolen vehicle recovered as part of vehicle theft crackdown, Dane County Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officers arrested three people and recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday as part of an effort to crack down on vehicle thefts in the Madison area, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said officers from more than a dozen agencies took part in a “joint proactive traffic operation” over...
Small chance for snow showers Thursday afternoon
The next storm system tracks to our south on Thursday. We'll keep a small chance for snow showers in the afternoon, but we're not expecting any accumulation.
fortatkinsononline.com
What’s the buzz? The latest on bird flu
During the past year, the current bird flu, the HPAI H5N1 virus, has infected two livestock operations in Jefferson County. More than 2,930,000 birds have died as a result, including chickens at an egg-laying operation in Palmyra last spring, and pheasants and chukars (partridge-type birds) at an Ixonia game bird ranch in November.
Police investigating man’s death after bystanders find him unresponsive in Janesville park
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police are investigating a man’s death after bystanders found him unresponsive in a Janesville park Monday evening. In a news release, the Janesville Police Department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in Volunteer Park in the 200 block of North Main Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The duo checked on the man and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
fortatkinsononline.com
Welcome back in 2023 to our advertiser: Agency Insurance
Welcome back in 2023 to our advertiser Agency Insurance, located at 114 S. Main St., Lake Mills. The click-through ad to the company’s website is here (see below) and can be found on the cover of Fort Atkinson Online.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
Comments / 0