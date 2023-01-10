Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Compliance Is the Key to Unlocking Government Contractor Success
In 2021, President Biden signed the Cybersecurity Executive Order 14028 into law, establishing new security standards for software that the government purchases — and underscoring the importance of cybersecurity practices for government contractors. Legislation like President Biden’s executive order and NIST 800-171 clearly raises the bar for federal contractors....
techaiapp.com
Explore information security with 97% off this huge course bundle
The training covers Docker, Splunk and AWS as you work toward CCSP certification. From customer payment details to government data, most companies today hold at least some sensitive information. Understanding how to keep that data secure is vital if you want to build a trusted brand. The Complete Information Security Certification Bundle helps you pick up that vital knowledge.
'Quiet hiring': What it means for America’s workforce
Quiet hiring has been a tactic utilized by employers for decades but now, companies are leaning on it more than ever in order to weather the uncertain economy.
Fortune
MetaMask announces Ethereum staking feature focused on accessibility
The leading Ethereum wallet wants to open up the ecosystem's new proof-of-stake model.
techaiapp.com
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. Victoria, Seychelles 11 Jan 2023 – Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
techaiapp.com
Cofense Intelligence™ Strategic Analysis – Cofense
Among phishing emails reaching inboxes over the course of 2022, the utilization of Telegram bots as exfiltration destinations for phished information increased gradually but significantly, resulting in a year-over-year increase of more than 800% between 2021 and 2022. The increase is largely associated with the now popular tactic of using HTML attachments as delivery mechanisms in credential phishing. While Telegram bots being used by threat actors to exfiltrate information is not new, it has not been commonly known for its use in credential phishing. Telegram bots have become a popular choice for threat actors, since they are a low-cost/free, single-pane-of-glass solution. Threat actors appreciate the ease of setting up bots in a private or group chat, the bots’ compatibility with a wide range of programming languages, ease of integrations into malicious mediums such as malware or credential phishing kits. Coupling the ease of Telegram bot setup and use with the popular and successful tactic of attaching an HTML credential phishing file to an email, a threat actor can quickly and efficiently reach inboxes while exfiltrating credentials to a single point, using an often-trusted service.
techaiapp.com
Using cosmic rays to generate and distribute random numbers and boost security for local devices and networks
State-of-the-art methods of information security are likely to be compromised by emerging technologies such as quantum computers. One of the reasons they are vulnerable is that both encrypted messages and the keys to decrypt them must be sent from sender to receiver. A new method—called COSMOCAT—is proposed and demonstrated, which...
