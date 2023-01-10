ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee

Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County QB Walker Martinez commits to Carson-Newman

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Anderson Country senior quarterback Walker Martinez will continue his football career at DII Carson-Newman University, Martinez announced on Thursday. Martinez led Anderson County to its first-ever state championship when he and the Mavericks defeated Pearl-Cohn in the 4A title game this past season. He finished...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Cut For Blue Chip Receiver

Four-star class of 2024 receiver James Madison II released his top 10 Sunday including Josh Heupel and Tennessee in his top group. Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina join Tennessee in Madison’s top 10. Madison released his top group in a fitting graphic on Twitter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season. The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC. The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Lady Vols vs. No. 4 UConn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Rocky Top!. The game is part of ESPN's annual We Back Pat initiative honoring the late coaching legend Pat Summitt. We Back Pat brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was the first to donate to the organization when he contributed $10,000 in 2012.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024. The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

