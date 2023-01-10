Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Instate Target Announces Visit To Tennessee
Chattanooga native Boo Carter is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, Carter shared on Twitter Thursday morning. Carter is one of the top 2024 recruits in the Volunteer State, ranking as the nation’s No. 268 player the the state’s No. 5 player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Former Tennessee Target Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia corner Jaheim Singletary has entered the transfer portal. The former 5-star heavily considered Tennessee before joining the Bulldogs in Athens.
rockytopinsider.com
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
WBIR
Preview: No. 5 Tennessee hosts Kentucky for another chapter in the storied rivalry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky square off in another rivalry matchup this Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are soaring high, having yet to lose in SEC play and are ranked fifth in the country. Things have not been going as well for Kentucky. The Wildcats, who were...
Nathan Leacock's Downfield Skills Make Him a QB's Best Friend
Wide receiver Nathan Leacock is one of the best downfield threats in the 2023 class, and he should be a perfect fit for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Peyton Manning receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning has another award to put on his shelf. On Wednesday, he received the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award is given to six of the biggest names in student athletics, and the award is given on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletics careers. They had to first be nominated by administrators at their undergraduate school and then be selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives from NCAA schools.
Kaleb Beasley Named All-American
Max Preps recognized Tennessee corner commit Kaleb Beasley as a high school All-American. The future Volunteer had a banner season for Lipscomb Academy.
WBIR
Tennessee wins against Texas A&M, 62-50
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tennessee women's basketball stays undefeated in SEC play with a 62-50 road win against Texas A&M on Thursday night. The Lady Vols and Aggies both struggled mightily on offense in the first quarter. Tennessee shot 20% from the floor and Texas A&M shot just under 8%. UT led 8-7 after the first quarter.
WBIR
Anderson County QB Walker Martinez commits to Carson-Newman
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Anderson Country senior quarterback Walker Martinez will continue his football career at DII Carson-Newman University, Martinez announced on Thursday. Martinez led Anderson County to its first-ever state championship when he and the Mavericks defeated Pearl-Cohn in the 4A title game this past season. He finished...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Cut For Blue Chip Receiver
Four-star class of 2024 receiver James Madison II released his top 10 Sunday including Josh Heupel and Tennessee in his top group. Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina join Tennessee in Madison’s top 10. Madison released his top group in a fitting graphic on Twitter.
Tennessee Football ends season with best AP poll finish since 2001 at No. 6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's historic run didn't quite reach 1998 championship-level heights, but it did come close after the Vols closed out the season in the top 10 and posted their best finish in more than two decades. The Associated Press released its final Top 25 poll of...
One Knoxville SC releases full schedule for 2023 season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Knoxville SC has released its full schedule ahead of the 2023 season. The club plays its first game as a professional team on Mar. 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville against Lexington SC. The USL League 1 season lasts from March until October. The...
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Lady Vols vs. No. 4 UConn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Rocky Top!. The game is part of ESPN's annual We Back Pat initiative honoring the late coaching legend Pat Summitt. We Back Pat brings awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was the first to donate to the organization when he contributed $10,000 in 2012.
WBIR
USA Olympic Trials for diving coming to Knoxville in 2024
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The USA Olympic Trials for Diving are coming to Knoxville in the summer of 2024. The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will be the site of the trials that determine which divers will represent the national team in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Three medalists from the 2020 Olympics were on the diving team.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
wvlt.tv
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
