Illinois State

RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Peter Schweyer to be one of 6 lawmakers in workgroup tasked with finding agreement on proposed constitutional amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A lawmaker representing part of Lehigh County is one of six representatives in the Pennsylvania House tasked with finding a way forward regarding a proposed constitutional amendment to retroactively extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sex abuse. Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh), will be part...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Portsmouth Herald

NH educators push to repeal ‘divisive concepts’ law: 'Teachers want to teach without fear'

Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, and other protected classes. Now, Scannell was unclear how to handle some of his students’ assignments. ...
MILFORD, NH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Quinn sworn in as senator for 25th District

MADISON – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Romaine Robert Quinn was sworn in as senator for the 25th Senate District, representing parts of Sawyer County and all of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Price and Barron counties. He joins the 33-member body for a four-year term. “I swore an...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ernst holds town hall in Independence

INDEPENDENCE — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped by Independence on Wednesday for a town hall-style meeting at the public library. Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked local Veteran (and County Engineer) Brian Keierleber to open the meeting with leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ohrt then introduced Sen. Ernst. Ernst...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Multiple Siouxland Republican legislators backing pair of bills aimed at LGBTQ issues in schools

DES MOINES — Six Northwest Iowa Republican legislators are backing two related Iowa House bills that are akin to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill". Reps. Skyler Wheeler, Hull; Steve Holt, Denison; Tom Jeneary, Le Mars; John Wills, Spirit Lake; Bob Henderson, Sioux City; and Matt Windschitl, Missouri Valley, all have their names listed on House Files 8 and 9, which each address a range of LGBTQ-related issues.
IOWA STATE

