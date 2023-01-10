Read full article on original website
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Peter Schweyer to be one of 6 lawmakers in workgroup tasked with finding agreement on proposed constitutional amendment
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A lawmaker representing part of Lehigh County is one of six representatives in the Pennsylvania House tasked with finding a way forward regarding a proposed constitutional amendment to retroactively extend the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sex abuse. Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh), will be part...
GOP rep introduces bill to restart border wall construction, days after Mexican president lauds Biden
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., is introducing legislation to re-fire construction of the wall at the southern border, warning that the U.S. has lost its sovereignty.
NH educators push to repeal ‘divisive concepts’ law: 'Teachers want to teach without fear'
Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, and other protected classes. Now, Scannell was unclear how to handle some of his students’ assignments. ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Quinn sworn in as senator for 25th District
MADISON – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Romaine Robert Quinn was sworn in as senator for the 25th Senate District, representing parts of Sawyer County and all of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Price and Barron counties. He joins the 33-member body for a four-year term. “I swore an...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senators hear changes to secret ballot, voting procedure rules during marathon hearing
The Legislature avoided engaging in a fight over how committee leaders are selected on the first day of the session earlier this month. During a marathon — perhaps ultramarathon — hearing Thursday, state senators initiated the first skirmishes in the rules fight to come. The Rules Committee heard...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ernst holds town hall in Independence
INDEPENDENCE — U.S. Senator Joni Ernst stopped by Independence on Wednesday for a town hall-style meeting at the public library. Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt asked local Veteran (and County Engineer) Brian Keierleber to open the meeting with leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Ohrt then introduced Sen. Ernst. Ernst...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans strike rule barring use of 'conversion therapy' by licensed professionals in Wisconsin
A recently implemented rule barring licensed professionals from attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through what’s known as “conversion therapy” has been struck down by a GOP-led legislative committee. Following roughly four hours of testimony Thursday, with the majority of those speaking...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WATCH LIVE: 1:15 p.m. — Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a statement. The Department of Justice did not say what the subject of the statement will be. Garland was scheduled to begin speaking at 1:15 p.m. Garland's remarks come the same day the White House revelated that a second set of documents...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Multiple Siouxland Republican legislators backing pair of bills aimed at LGBTQ issues in schools
DES MOINES — Six Northwest Iowa Republican legislators are backing two related Iowa House bills that are akin to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill". Reps. Skyler Wheeler, Hull; Steve Holt, Denison; Tom Jeneary, Le Mars; John Wills, Spirit Lake; Bob Henderson, Sioux City; and Matt Windschitl, Missouri Valley, all have their names listed on House Files 8 and 9, which each address a range of LGBTQ-related issues.
