ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette senior Jay Greiner signs letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Chicago

By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSWkS_0k94Oxq100
Lafayette 145-pound freshman Jay Greiner celebrates during the 2020 Mid-Buchanan Tournament in Faucett, Missouri. File photo | News-Press NOW

It was an emotional, but exciting day, for one Lafayette High School athlete who signed his letter of intent today to continue wrestling at a college he’s been following since he was in the 8th grade.

With a packed gym full of family, friends and teammates, Jay Greiner started his next chapter in his young wrestling career, continuing his academic and wrestling career at the University of Chicago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
254
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy