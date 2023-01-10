Lafayette senior Jay Greiner signs letter of intent to wrestle at the University of Chicago
It was an emotional, but exciting day, for one Lafayette High School athlete who signed his letter of intent today to continue wrestling at a college he’s been following since he was in the 8th grade.
With a packed gym full of family, friends and teammates, Jay Greiner started his next chapter in his young wrestling career, continuing his academic and wrestling career at the University of Chicago.
