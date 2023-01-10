Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Eagles QB on thin ice, NFL insider says
For now, the Washignton Commanders quarterback’s future is unknown. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports: Asked about the franchise’s plan at QB, and whether Carson Wentz will be with the team next year, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew said, “We’re currently working through all that.”
What could the Eagles' path to the Super Bowl look like? We took a look.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have punched their ticket into the Divisional Round thanks to earning the No. 1 seed and getting a first-round bye. Philadelphia's opponent remains unknown.The Birds will play the lowest seed that advances out of the NFC from Wild Card Weekend. But, if the Eagles make a run to the Super Bowl as they did during the 2017-18 season, what could the path look like? Let's take a look at the Eagles' hypothetical path to potentially earning the team's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Wild Card RoundWhile the Eagles' opponent for the Divisional Round is still unclear, they'll play...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson to play vs. Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend? Chances not looking good, per report
Despite Lamar Jackson's ongoing absence, Ravens coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out Jackson returning for Sunday night's wild-card playoff game against the Bengals. The Ravens' starting quarterback has not played since Week 13 after suffering a PCL sprain. Jackson's status for Super Wild Card Weekend is not looking good....
overtimeheroics.net
Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?
Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Giants Worked Out Notable Wide Receiver Tuesday
The New York Giants worked out veteran wide receiver James Washington on Tuesday. Washington was released by the Dallas Cowboys prior to the team's final regular-season game of the 2022 season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher was initially expected to be a starting WR option for the ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Fills versatile role with new club
McCloud went without a target across 12 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. McCloud had played north of 40 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the 49ers' previous four games, but with Deebo Samuel (ankle/knee) returning to action for the regular-season finale, McCloud saw his role get downsized. The 26-year-old is slated to serve as a depth piece within the 49ers' receiving corps heading into the postseason, with McCloud most likely to provide his biggest impact in the return game for the duration of San Francisco's postseason run. He appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, logging 243 receiving yards, 78 rushing yards, two total touchdowns and 955 combined return yards.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
Lower Merion Grad Plays to a Fam- and Fan-Packed Crowd in College Basketball’s Most Hallowed Arena
Demetrius Lilley, who played basketball at Lower Merion High School, got the chance to return home and play again in front of family and friends this past Sunday. Daniel Gallen covered the appearance for 247 Sports.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trenton Irwin: Fails to build on two-TD game
Irwin played 12 of the Bengals' 64 snaps on offense and finished with one catch for 12 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens. In his last outing Week 16 against the Patriots, Irwin registered three catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns, but his production predictably took a step back in the regular-season finale while Cincinnati had all of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd available and at full health. Heading into this weekend's rematch with the Ravens in the wild-card round of the postseason, Irwin will likely maintain a limited role as the Bengals' No. 4 wideout.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
