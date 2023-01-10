Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit says its rocket suffered an 'anomaly,' stopping it from taking 9 satellites to orbit

Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
NASA asks SpaceX whether it could return 3 astronauts from the ISS in the event of an emergency following a coolant leak in the Russian spacecraft
NASA asked SpaceX about using the Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport three astronauts back to Earth in case of an emergency with the Soyuz leak.
NASA chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Politico that Chinese military aggression in the South China Sea indicated what might happen on the moon.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
NASA Chief Issues Warning About China Banning US Astronauts From Landing on the Moon
There is a new space race happening more than five decades after the United States beat Russia to become the first nation to ever put on a human on the moon. This time, the contenders are the U.S. and China. And if China wins, it could cause serious trouble for the rest of the world, according to NASA chief Bill Nelon.
After hypersonic missiles, US Air Force sets eye on air-breathing hypersonic jet
After the recent success of its hypersonic missile, the U.S. Air Force has not set its eyes on developing an air-breathing hypersonic aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has awarded the contract for the development of the system to Reston, Virginia-based Leidos, a company release said. The U.S....
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Why tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos are all investing in biotech startups that want to link your computer directly to your brain
"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," one biotech investor told Insider.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Harvard professor tells Joe Rogan all tech devices with lithium batteries come from slave mines
Siddharth Kara, the author of the book Cobalt Red: How The Blood of The Congo Powers Our Lives, insists there is no such thing as 'clean cobalt' - the term given to describe ethically mined cobalt.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
The storm is classed as a G1 storm, so is expected to be fairly mild.
CNET
'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.
Futurism
Traveling Faster Than Light Would Mean Experiencing Multiple Timelines Simultaneously
An international team of physicists has cooked up with a new theory that could allow for objects to travel faster than the speed of light — and while they say it wouldn't technically violate the laws of physics, it would lead to phenomena so mind-bending that it'd make the end of "Interstellar" look normal.
Comments / 2