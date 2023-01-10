ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit says its rocket suffered an 'anomaly,' stopping it from taking 9 satellites to orbit

By kduffy@insider.com (Kate Duffy)
 3 days ago
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CNET

'Mysterious Shapes' Inside Mars Crater Have Scientists Puzzled

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers lots of grand mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has intriguing smaller mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the northern part of Mars.

