Home Improvement Store to Relocate in Warminster, Offering DIY Essentials for Local Residents
A popular home improvement shop will be moving its business to Bucks County as they look for a new audience and clientele base. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop in the Warminster Patch.
Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall
Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
aroundambler.com
First Watch Daytime Cafe opened Monday in Montgomeryville
First Watch “The Daytime Cafe” opened its Montgomeryville location on Monday, January 9. “It’s going really well. We had a strong start, we’re filling up the restaurant, people are loving the food. It’s definitely been a successful open,” Jimmy Hurley, operations manager, said. The...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Former Sacred Heart Hospital Building in Norristown Sells for $22.5 Million
The Sacred Heart Hospital building in Norristown has sold to an undisclosed, out-of-state purchaser for $22.5 million. Ryan Mulligan reported the purchase in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
phillyvoice.com
34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City
University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year."We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time."It's a great time to...
Small-Town Life, Big-City Conveniences: West Chester’s Journey to Becoming One of America’s Best Places to Live
West Chester rates as one of the 100 Best Places to Live in America, with a number of factors making the borough a destination for students, families, and tourists, writes Rebecca Treon for Livability. West Chester is home to West Chester University, the crown jewel of the Pennsylvania State System...
Spread Bagelry Details Three New Locations Through Spring
Fresh on the heels of its upcoming opening in King of Prussia, Spread has plans to open outposts in Upper Dublin and Ambler around April.
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
Montgomery County Is About to Get a Shipment of Something That Will Delight Some, Challenge Others
A large shipment is scheduled to arrive soon at a service center in Miquon. Its delivery will delight area sweets fans but perhaps represent a challenge to residents who resolved to peel pounds in 2023.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO
The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
Multi-Millions In Fire Damage At Hershey Farm Restaurant (Videos)
Fire crews are battling a massive blaze at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township, authorities say.The fire in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road was first reported to dispatchers at 11:50 a.m.The fire started inside of the restaurant while only employees were inside, acc…
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
vista.today
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
