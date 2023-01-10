ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

DELCO.Today

Crumbl Cookies Debuts at Lawrence Park Center in Broomall

Crumbl Cookies opens its new store Friday in the Lawrence Park Shopping Center next to PJ Whelihan’s, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Store owner Charles Terry III is eager to start serving cookie-crazed customers. This will be his third store, joining Crumbl’s in Wayne and Wynnewood.
BROOMALL, PA
aroundambler.com

First Watch Daytime Cafe opened Monday in Montgomeryville

First Watch “The Daytime Cafe” opened its Montgomeryville location on Monday, January 9. “It’s going really well. We had a strong start, we’re filling up the restaurant, people are loving the food. It’s definitely been a successful open,” Jimmy Hurley, operations manager, said. The...
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

34-story high-rise apartment building planned in University City

University City has been an increasingly hot target for developers in recent years, with plans for offices, lab spaces and residential projects continuing to pop up around the emerging life sciences district. Georgia-based Landmark Properties is moving move forward with the construction of a 34-story, high-rise apartment building at 3615...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year."We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time."It's a great time to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO

The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA

