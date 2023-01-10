Read full article on original website
Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop mines darkness in 'Saint Omer'
In 2016, French documentary filmmaker Alice Diop made an unusual decision. She decided to travel to a town in Northern France to watch the trial of a Senegalese woman, Fabienne Kabou, who one night in 2013 left her 15-month-old daughter on the beach to die. Diop didn’t tell anyone she...
Review: Spellbinding ‘Saint Omer’ straddles truth, fiction
First, the real-life facts of the case, more shocking than you’ll find in most fiction: In November 2013, a mother took a train from Paris to the northern French coast, along with her 15-month old daughter. She checked into a hotel, walked down to the water at night, fed the hungry child, and left her to drown at high tide.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
BRASILIA, BRAZIL — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil's democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage institute on...
David Byrne's next Broadway show will be 'Here Lies Love'
NEW YORK — David Byrne's “American Utopia” may have left Broadway but the Talking Heads leader is plotting a return — with disco. Byrne and Fatboy Slim plan to put their musical “Here Lies Love,” a show that charts the rise and fall of Philippine ex-first lady Imelda Marcos, on a Broadway stage this summer.
The Empire State Building: New York’s most famous building
This 1,454-foot-tall Art Deco skyscraper is one of the most famous buildings in the world. The Empire State building was constructed in 1930 and built in one year and 45 days.
Dish from Harry, one of their own, could fuel royal change
LONDON — In public, they present a united front — always. But Prince Harry has a very different story to tell about the British royals and the way they operate. Harry’s explosive memoir, with its damning allegations of a toxic relationship between the monarchy and the press, could accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
