northcountydailystar.com
History on Wheels Honors Vallecitos Water District Service
The Vallecitos Water District will honor its history when it moves a vintage service vehicle with a significant story to tell into its lobby this month. The District’s General Manager Glenn Pruim approved moving the 1946 “Willys” CJ2A Jeep into the lobby of its headquarters building as a museum display, with informational signage and photos depicting its activities.
County supervisors support restricting SVPs near home-school sites
County supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to support state legislation that would restrict the placement of sexually violent predators near homeschooling sites.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Transit Center EIR Public Scoping Meeting
We received word this morning that preparation of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the redevelopment of the Oceanside Transit Center has begun. See the notice [HERE]. A public scoping meeting will be held on February 1, 2023. at 6:00 pm at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms. Public Scoping...
Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school
The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of the suspect's jacket pocket.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown
San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
kusi.com
Church vandal strikes repeatedly at St. Mary Parish in Escondido
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three times since Christmas, a man has vandalized the St. Mary Parish in Escondido. The church is now asking the community for help identifying the man, who is accused of vandalizing the property multiple times.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s City Manager’s Update: Jan. 12, 2023
It’s been a wet start to 2023 here in Carlsbad with some reports of damage, but thankfully we have not been hit nearly as hard as other parts of the state. I’d like to give a big shout out to our city crews who have been out keeping our roads and storm drains clear and to our Fire Department for their quick response to people in need during the recent storms.
northcountydailystar.com
Thank You City of Escondido Public Works!
Shout out to our street maintenance crews, who work hard during rain events (and all year long) to keep our roads safe. Thank you for all that you do! Remember to slow down in the rain, turn on your headlights, and follow all posted signage. If you are an Escondido...
chulavistatoday.com
City of Chula Vista to hold community meeting to kick off construction drawing phase for Patty Davis Park
The City of Chula Vista will be hosting a community meeting to kick off the construction drawing phase of Patty Davis park. The community meeting will be hosted on Jan.12 from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Feaster Charter School, located at 670 Flower Street. Participants will assist the city in evaluating minor design refinements, as the city moves toward the master plan for the commemorative park.
northcountydailystar.com
Volunteering with the City of Escondido
Are you looking for ways to volunteer in 2023? The City of Escondido has a range of opportunities available from volunteering at the library, cleanups, trail maintenance and fire and police support. Learn more about our volunteer program at: volunteer.escondido.org.
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
northcountydailystar.com
HEART OF THE VILLAGE BLOOD DRIVE IS ON FEBRUARY 11TH
Through our annual events, this community has donated 238 units of blood that has positively affected up to 741 lives! We are overwhelmed by your support. This February 23rd, we are at it again, and are so happy to have Barrio Glassworks as our host location. How Donating Helps. Every...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
northcountydailystar.com
Dan Villaseñor to Be Celebrated at Boys and Girls Club Diamond Gala
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Join us at our 13th annual Diamond Gala as we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista and honor one of our first Club members, longtime supporter and Board Member, Dan Villaseñor. We will be celebrating in classic style with live & silent auctions, wine wall, brand new beer wall featuring local breweries, casino games, & live entertainment. All participation in this event directly benefits over 1,200 youth in our community who come to the Boys & Girls Club of Vista for safe and impactful experiences.
northcountydailystar.com
Emerging Issues Forum to Feature Update from County Assessor Jordan Marks
Join us at the Chamber’s monthly Emerging Issues Forum for an important update from Jordan Marks, San Diego County Assessor/Recorder. Topics of discussion will include…. 1. Overview of the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Office. 2. Market update. 3. Prop 8 – Property tax reductions – how to save money in a...
Supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community.
northcountydailystar.com
Call to Artists for Kites Over Vista
The Vista Public Arts Commission announces the 2023 Kites Over Vista Call to Artists. The submission deadline is Friday, February 10, 2023 at 4:30 pm. The City of Vista’s Public Arts Commission seeks artists to participate in a public, temporary sculpture exhibit. The goal of the “kites” program is to promote art in Vista and to brand Vista as home to a significant and dynamic collection of public artwork.
northcountydailystar.com
Soroptimist to hold 17th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Event January 28
January 12, 2023 — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to their 17th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event on Saturday, January 28, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. The guest speaker will be Susan Johnson, founder and CEO of Alabaster Jar Project, a nonprofit that aims to restore, rehabilitate, and empower women who are survivors of sex trafficking with long-term housing and tangible resources. There will be information tables from several organizations involved in helping victims of sex trafficking, including North County Lifeline, Southern Indian Health Council, Grace House, One Safe Place and North County LGBTQ Resource Center. Johnson will speak at around 10:30 am and the walk will commence at 11 am, with participants walking about 1-1/2 miles round-trip down Melrose Drive and back to Church. Water and Stop Trafficking signs will be provided and the event is free to the public. Registration is requested but not required at bit.ly/3Yl7TT4.
