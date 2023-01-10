January 12, 2023 — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland invites the public to their 17th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event on Saturday, January 28, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. The guest speaker will be Susan Johnson, founder and CEO of Alabaster Jar Project, a nonprofit that aims to restore, rehabilitate, and empower women who are survivors of sex trafficking with long-term housing and tangible resources. There will be information tables from several organizations involved in helping victims of sex trafficking, including North County Lifeline, Southern Indian Health Council, Grace House, One Safe Place and North County LGBTQ Resource Center. Johnson will speak at around 10:30 am and the walk will commence at 11 am, with participants walking about 1-1/2 miles round-trip down Melrose Drive and back to Church. Water and Stop Trafficking signs will be provided and the event is free to the public. Registration is requested but not required at bit.ly/3Yl7TT4.

VISTA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO