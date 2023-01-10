Read full article on original website
Brazil ‘mega-protest’ fizzles amid authorities’ concern
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Skittish Brazilian authorities spared no effort to boost security in the face of a social media flyer promoting a “mega-protest to retake power” in two dozen cities. Whether because of the preventative measures adopted or not, the supposed uprising was a dud. Less than 10 protesters showed along Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach; there were more journalists in attendance. Next to Brasilia’s esplanade of ministries, authorities designated an area for protest and surrounded it with police and national guard troops. Just one couple showed, dressed in the same Brazil soccer jerseys rioters wore four days earlier.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Colombia’s VP hears UN condemnation of attempt on her life
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia’s vice-president listened to members of the Security Council condemn the recent attempt against her life and then thanked the U.N.’s most powerful body for its solidary against violence in the country. Francia Marquez said the violence is aimed at undermining the new government’s efforts “for peace, social justice and the development and deepening of democracy.” She said she was addressing the council Wednesday as “representative of a government that has come to power to change the history of my country.” It will “confront violence, social injustice and structural inequalities” with policies “to make Colombia a global power of life,” he said.
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov’t
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a key political ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister has won a confidence vote in the Punjab Assembly to remain in his position as the top elected official. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to retain his position as the chief minister. The pre-dawn vote Thursday came weeks after the provincial governor, Balighur Rehman, sacked Elahi, claiming he had lost the majority in the provincial legislature. The development was a major blow to the federal government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, whose party is in opposition in the country’s most populous province.
Sri Lanka’s top court orders former president to compensate 2019 Easter bombings victims
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Thursday found the country’s former President Maithripala Sirisena and four other senior government officials responsible for failing to prevent the 2019 Easter bombings that killed at least 290 people and injured hundreds. A seven-judge bench ruled Sirisena was negligent because he failed to...
Australia finalizing new security pact with Pacific neighbor
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leaders of Australia and neighboring Papua New Guinea say they are finalizing a new security treaty — a move that comes as a challenge to China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Last year, China signed its own security pact with the nearby Solomon Islands, raising alarm that it could lead to a military buildup in the South Pacific region. Australia and PNG haven’t yet released details of their planned new treaty, but Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would be based on the deep trust between the two nations. He said he expects negotiations to conclude in April and the treaty to be signed in June.
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday in one of the bloodiest battles of Russia’s invasion, while Ukraine’s unflagging resistance and other challenges prompted Moscow to shake up its military leadership again. Russian forces used...
US stops hundreds fleeing Cuba, Haiti by sea, returns most
MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard returned another 177 Cuban migrants who were caught at sea off Florida to the island on Thursday, while a group of about two dozen Haitians swam ashore in Miami. The Cuban migrants were all intercepted separately off the coast earlier this month, according...
Explosion kills at least 5 people near Afghan Foreign Ministry, Kabul police say
At least five people were killed in an explosion near the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, according to police in Kabul, in the latest sign of a deteriorating security situation in the country’s capital. Five civilians were “martyred and a number of others were injured,” Kabul police...
UN chief: Rule of law risks becoming `Rule of Lawlessness’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the Rule of Lawlessness.” He pointed to a host of unlawful actions across the globe from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s illegal nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on women’s and girls’ rights. He also cited the military takeover in Myanmar and the weak rule of law in Haiti. Guterres told the Security Council Thursday that in civilians are suffering the effects of conflicts and hunger while countries continue “to flout international law with impunity,”
South Korea plans fund to compensate forced labor victims
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are considering creating a domestic fund to compensate Koreans who were enslaved by Japanese companies before the end of World War II, as they desperately try to repair relations with Tokyo that have deteriorated in recent years over historical grievances. The plan was revealed Thursday during a public hearing organized by Seoul’s Foreign Ministry. It’s being met with fierce criticism by victims and their legal representatives, who have demanded that the reparations come from Japan. Relations between Seoul and Tokyo have been strained since South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2018 upheld lower court verdicts and ordered Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to compensate Korean forced laborers.
Spain drops sedition charge against former Catalan leader
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has dropped sedition charges against former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont for his role in the region’s illegal secession push in 2017 that brought Spain’s most serious political crisis for decades. The court said in a statement Thursday that Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena took the step because changes to Spain’s sedition law that have come into force mean it no longer covers their alleged wrongdoing. The ruling also included four other Catalan separatists involved in the events of 2017. But the court said that the judge maintained the charges of embezzlement and disobedience against them. That means that Puigdemont and his associates who fled the country in 2017 would still have to stand trial if they return to Spain.
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage...
US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members
The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
First on CNN: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody
An American Navy veteran who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, his family’s spokesperson told CNN, after months of negotiations spearheaded by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson. Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, Michigan, was detained by Russian border...
UN extends Lebanon tribunal until Dec. 31 to wrap up work
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended the mandate of the international tribunal that investigated the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri until the end of the year to complete non-judicial functions so it can cease operation. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that a completion plan, developed and agreed by the United Nations and the government of Lebanon, will guide the Special Tribunal for Lebanon to ensure the completion of its work by Dec. 31. It includes preserving records and archives and protecting witnesses, he said. The tribunal’s mandate had been set to expire at the end of February.
