WPMI
HBCU's face off in Bridge Builder Classic
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Calling all basketball fans! The Bridge Builder Classic is coming to Mobile next week. It'll feature two of Alabama’s most prominent HBCU’s going head-to-head Alabama A&M versus Alabama State at the Mitchell Center, and it's more than just a college ball game!. Local...
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
WSFA
Montgomery leaders address Camellia Bowl complaints
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I survived Montgomery.” That is written on a t-shirt created by one Georgia Southern merchandise company summing up the experience of some fans at the Camellia Bowl. It comes after long lines and a lack of open restaurants at the annual football game. Now,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Montgomery
Montgomery might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Montgomery.
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
WSFA
Long list of Montgomery events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery, and the rest of the country, will mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a number of events taking place all weekend long. WSFA 12 News will once again air a televised event, a “Statewide Celebration,” highlighting artists’ performances and honoring...
WXII 12
VIDEO: Man survives Alabama tornado in his car
SELMA, Ala. — A man trying to get to shelter from the storms in Alabama on Thursday said he was inside his car when an apparent tornado hit Selma. "I thought it was all over for me," Bobby Green told sister station WVTM. "It happened so fast. By the...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
wvtm13.com
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
WSFA
Prayer vigil held for Prattville teen seriously injured in crash
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends gathered Tuesday to pray for a Prattville teen who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Lane Martin, 17, was involved in a crash near U.S. Highway 31 in Autauga County on Jan. 3, according to his mother, Lindsey Martin. Martin’s...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
wtvy.com
Anderson explains why he will walk away
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - District Attorney Tom Anderson on Tuesday explained his decision to seek supernumerary status which is essentially retiring but on call to take cases, when needed. Anderson officially steps away from day-to-day prosecuting on January 17, the same day he would have begun his third term...
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO SPOTTED NORTH OF PRATTVILLE
WSFA
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine. According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson. Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also...
wvasfm.org
Off-duty officer facing disciplinary action
An off-duty corrections officer is facing disciplinary action in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department has started proceedings against 36-year-old corrections officer, Reba Foulks. Foulks is being charged with third degree assault. Officials report the investigation started on January 9, 2023 after receiving notification of the charges from the Municipal Court...
