49ers schedule: Opponents set for 2023 season
The 49ers finished up their 2022 regular season campaign with a home win over the Cardinals. While the focus Sunday was on the team’s postseason schedule, their opponents for the 2023 season were also set.
San Francisco will have a first-place schedule, and they’ll face the NFC East, AFC North, and the winners of the NFC South, AFC South and NFC North.
Their full schedule isn’t out yet, so hold off on scheduling road trips, but we at least know who they’ll play. Here’s a quick rundown of their 2023 opponents:
