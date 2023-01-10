ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics are in mind on Inauguration Day at Springfield's Cafe Moxo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Springfield was buzzing with inaugural activities Monday, after Gov. JB Pritzker was inaugurated for his second term.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan stopped by a restaurant in the state capital, where customers had politics on their minds.

At Café Moxo , at 411 E. Adams St. in Springfield, Mark Forinash takes orders served with a side of politics.

"Yeah, a lot of politics. You know, we've been very fortunate. We've served both sides of the aisle," he said, "whether it was Gov. Pritzker having a ton of meetings here for about 18 months leading up to his election; Governor Rauner gave his thank you to Illinois right out front of our space."

The café is around the corner from the Illinois State Capitol, and down the street from the Bank of Springfield Center – where Gov. JB Pritzker was sworn in for a second term Monday.

"It's busier than normal," said a woman sitting in armchair with a laptop. "Seeing a lot of suits and heels clicking around."

"I would say most people are in good spirits," Forinash said.

"You can kind of tell how people are dressed that it – that they might be headed to some inaugural activities," another woman said.

Forinash pays attention to every order – not the party he's serving.

"It doesn't necessarily matter whether you're blue or red," he said. "Our business is built on green. We need money to keep going, so that's kind of who we focus on. We don't really care who you are."

But Inauguration Day can bring out the politician in anyone.

"I think everybody has a place in this state - whether you're downstate or whether you're Chicago," Forinash said. "I think trying to figure out how to get everybody to work together - specifically for the legislators on both sides of the aisle. You know, let's try to do things that are great for all."

Gov. Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, and others were sworn in Monday morning. The inauguration celebration continued at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Monday night.

