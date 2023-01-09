Read full article on original website
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll
Crimson Tide Hoops Barbecues The Hogs in Bud Walton, 84-69
The 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide ran the 15th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks out of a full and loud Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night by a scored of 84-69. The Tide is now 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, while the homestanding Hogs fell to 12-4 and 1-3 in the league.
Alabama Basketball Makes Cut List for Multiple Top 2024 Recruits
Nate Oats is looking to bring in another strong class in 2024.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Victory Thread: Alabama 84, Arkansas 69
Alabama went on the road and brought home yet another impressive victory. They had to win ugly in this one, as an Arkansas team intent on mucking up the action along with a whistle happy officiating crew kept the running game somewhat limited. No matter, the Tide adjusted and got it done.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Bama Basketball Breakdown: #15 Arkansas
After handing the Kentucky Wildcats one of their worst beatdowns in recent memory, the 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC; Kenpom: 7; T-Rank 8; NET: 6) now heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first true road test of the conference slate. Awaiting the Tide will be the 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC; Kenpom: 10; T-Rank: 17; NET: 16) and their head man, Eric Musselman. Bud Walton Arena has been a house of horrors for Tide Hoops over the years - you have to go back a decade for Alabama’s last win in Fayetteville and almost another decade (2005) to find a second one. Needless to say, this will be a challenge.
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs
The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason theme will be wrong
Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery
2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better. Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft. He wasn't able to play ...
saturdaytradition.com
Stephen A. Smith congratulates wrong team as national champion on ESPN’s ‘First Take’
Stephen A. Smith made sure to congratulate the winner of the national championship on Tuesday’s show. The only problem was that it was the wrong team. Smith talked about how much of a disgrace the matchup between TCU and Georgia was, but praised Alabama instead of the Bulldogs. Here’s...
Football World Debating If Alabama Should've Made Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs are well on their way to winning back-to-back college football titles. Monday night's game between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs has been about as ugly a College Football Playoff game as fans have seen. Kirby Smart's program dominated the first half en route to a 38-7 lead.
Alabama fans support National Championship game as Bulldogs keep trophy in SEC
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday’s National Championship Game is drawing a lot of local attention – even though no Alabama teams competed for the trophy. Packing out Walk-On’s in Hoover you could find Georgia, TCU and Alabama fans. “I’m an Alabama fan, but I’m supporting the SEC,” Alabama fan Kenico Rapley said. “We the best. […]
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students
HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
