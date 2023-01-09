After handing the Kentucky Wildcats one of their worst beatdowns in recent memory, the 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC; Kenpom: 7; T-Rank 8; NET: 6) now heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first true road test of the conference slate. Awaiting the Tide will be the 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC; Kenpom: 10; T-Rank: 17; NET: 16) and their head man, Eric Musselman. Bud Walton Arena has been a house of horrors for Tide Hoops over the years - you have to go back a decade for Alabama’s last win in Fayetteville and almost another decade (2005) to find a second one. Needless to say, this will be a challenge.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO