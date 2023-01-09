ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roll 'Bama Roll

Crimson Tide Hoops Barbecues The Hogs in Bud Walton, 84-69

The 4th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide ran the 15th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks out of a full and loud Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night by a scored of 84-69. The Tide is now 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, while the homestanding Hogs fell to 12-4 and 1-3 in the league.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Victory Thread: Alabama 84, Arkansas 69

Alabama went on the road and brought home yet another impressive victory. They had to win ugly in this one, as an Arkansas team intent on mucking up the action along with a whistle happy officiating crew kept the running game somewhat limited. No matter, the Tide adjusted and got it done.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Bama Basketball Breakdown: #15 Arkansas

After handing the Kentucky Wildcats one of their worst beatdowns in recent memory, the 4th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0 SEC; Kenpom: 7; T-Rank 8; NET: 6) now heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first true road test of the conference slate. Awaiting the Tide will be the 15th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 1-2 SEC; Kenpom: 10; T-Rank: 17; NET: 16) and their head man, Eric Musselman. Bud Walton Arena has been a house of horrors for Tide Hoops over the years - you have to go back a decade for Alabama’s last win in Fayetteville and almost another decade (2005) to find a second one. Needless to say, this will be a challenge.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason theme will be wrong

Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery

2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better.  Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft.  He wasn't able to play ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Debating If Alabama Should've Made Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs are well on their way to winning back-to-back college football titles. Monday night's game between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs has been about as ugly a College Football Playoff game as fans have seen. Kirby Smart's program dominated the first half en route to a 38-7 lead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Southern students push to save school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

