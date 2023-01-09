Read full article on original website
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many
CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
Beloved coach dies after medical emergency at a Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Volunteer baseball coach Chris Davis died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday at South Iredell High School, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools. The district said it happened while he was performing field maintenance. Coach Davis was a volunteer coach for six years and impacted everyone he...
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory Seeking Contractors, Handyman Services For Housing Rehabilitation Programs
Hickory – The City of Hickory is seeking contractors and handyman services to participate in the housing rehabilitation programs offered to homeowners within Hickory city limits. The City’s two housing rehabilitation programs aim to improve the quality of the local housing stock and make improvements that prevent the displacement...
Parents sue Union County schools over new academic calendar saying it’s illegal
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Parents filed a lawsuit against the Union County Board of Education and its board members saying the district violated the law when adopting the district’s new school calendar. The board adopted the school calendar in a special remote meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, which...
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
focusnewspaper.com
Caldwell Co. Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter, Jan. 21
Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!. The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell...
WBTV
Family says daughter was giver in life, now as organ donor after fatal bike crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A dad says his daughter’s heart of gold is, literally, saving someone else’s life. Kristie Crowder was on her bike in Plaza-Midwood last week when she was hit by a car. The 30-year-old died a day later, and now, her organs are being donated...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing
The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton City Council discusses homeless situation in the city
LINCOLNTON – Council Member Christine Poinsette requested that a discussion on the homeless situation in downtown Lincolnton be put on the agenda at the most recent meeting of the Lincolnton City Council. “I was getting calls, but I’m on Facebook and there was a whole discussion about the city...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total
RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
kiss951.com
Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina
I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
qcnews.com
State inspectors asking public to check your receipts
North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
Charlotte Stories
NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend
North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
