ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
lakenormanpublications.com

Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many

CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
CORNELIUS, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Seeking Contractors, Handyman Services For Housing Rehabilitation Programs

Hickory – The City of Hickory is seeking contractors and handyman services to participate in the housing rehabilitation programs offered to homeowners within Hickory city limits. The City’s two housing rehabilitation programs aim to improve the quality of the local housing stock and make improvements that prevent the displacement...
lakenormanpublications.com

Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver

DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

East Spencer Police Department is down to just one employee

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit enough staff. It’s especially challenging for a small department in Rowan County. The East Spencer Police Department currently has one employee: the police chief. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department is working to step in...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Caldwell Co. Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter, Jan. 21

Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!. The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Historic Mill Purchased With Plans For Affordable Housing

The historic Clinchfield Mill in McDowell County has been purchased with plans to turn it into affordable housing. Givens Communities, an Asheville non-profit, purchased the Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, on December 21st after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust. In late December,...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lincolnton City Council discusses homeless situation in the city

LINCOLNTON – Council Member Christine Poinsette requested that a discussion on the homeless situation in downtown Lincolnton be put on the agenda at the most recent meeting of the Lincolnton City Council. “I was getting calls, but I’m on Facebook and there was a whole discussion about the city...
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

State inspectors asking public to check your receipts

North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are encouraging customers to check their receipts. State inspectors asking public to check your receipts. North Carolina fined several Charlotte stores for overcharging on stuff due to scanner errors, so state inspectors are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

NC’s Cheerwine Festival Returning Next Weekend

North Carolina’s favorite soda maker has just announced plans to bring back their iconic annual festival. This year the Cheerwine Festival will return to Salisbury on Saturday, May 20th with an expanded selection of fried foods, games, and legendary local and national musical acts (to be announced in the coming days).
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy