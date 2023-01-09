ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Body found in Saginaw River identified as missing Saginaw 21-year-old

SAGINAW, Mich. - Police have now identified the body found in the Saginaw River late last week. Police confirm that he has been identified as 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby of Saginaw. Cosby was reported missing in November of 2022. The autopsy results for the cause of death have not yet been...
SAGINAW, MI
Van Dyke Publics Schools close Friday due to threat

WARREN ,Mich. - Van Dyke Publics Schools closed its doors Friday following a threat. Warren Police are investigating. See the letter posted by the school district below:. Good evening, Van Dyke families. There will be no school tomorrow, Friday, January 13. We were made aware this afternoon of a potential alleged threat. Two brave students saw something on another’s phone and reported it to administrators. The Warren PD are working with us to help with the investigation. We will update you as we find out more information. Thank you, and have a safe weekend.
Richmond Community Schools staff member receives threat

RICHMOND, Mich. - The Richmond Police Department is investigating another school threat involving a Middle School Dean at Richmond Community Schools, Superintendent Brian Walmsley announced Monday. According to school officials, a staffer received a threatening email Friday stating that " they would be harmed if they did not quit their...
RICHMOND, MI
Hastings, Norman Jr lead Western to victory over Bates, Eastern

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It didn't take long for Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman Jr. to instill their will in Western Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan. They didn't let up once they did, as the Broncos came away with a 85-79 win behind their top duo Tuesday night from University Arena for their first MAC win of the season.
KALAMAZOO, MI

