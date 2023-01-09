WARREN ,Mich. - Van Dyke Publics Schools closed its doors Friday following a threat. Warren Police are investigating. See the letter posted by the school district below:. Good evening, Van Dyke families. There will be no school tomorrow, Friday, January 13. We were made aware this afternoon of a potential alleged threat. Two brave students saw something on another’s phone and reported it to administrators. The Warren PD are working with us to help with the investigation. We will update you as we find out more information. Thank you, and have a safe weekend.

