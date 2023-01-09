Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMT
Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from vulnerable mother, says AG
LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. 59-year-old Valda Cork of Saginaw is facing the following charges:. Two counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult over $100,000,...
WWMT
POLICE: Five people in custody after shooting a mall in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that five suspects are in custody following a shooting at a mall in Livingston County. Police responded to the Village Place Mall in Green Oak Twp. on Thursday night for reports of a shooting. Police have learned that shots were fired in...
WWMT
Body found in Saginaw River identified as missing Saginaw 21-year-old
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police have now identified the body found in the Saginaw River late last week. Police confirm that he has been identified as 21-year-old Midonyis Cosby of Saginaw. Cosby was reported missing in November of 2022. The autopsy results for the cause of death have not yet been...
WWMT
Michigan State University Board of Trustees names new Board Chair, Vice Chair
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Leadership is changing within the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. Trustee Dr. Rema Vassar was elected Board Chair of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees for a two-year term during their first meeting of the year Wednesday. Michigan State University: MSU Board of...
WWMT
Van Dyke Publics Schools close Friday due to threat
WARREN ,Mich. - Van Dyke Publics Schools closed its doors Friday following a threat. Warren Police are investigating. See the letter posted by the school district below:. Good evening, Van Dyke families. There will be no school tomorrow, Friday, January 13. We were made aware this afternoon of a potential alleged threat. Two brave students saw something on another’s phone and reported it to administrators. The Warren PD are working with us to help with the investigation. We will update you as we find out more information. Thank you, and have a safe weekend.
WWMT
Optimism, cross-party friction mark first day of Democratic control in Lansing since 1980s
LANSING, Mich. — With the slam of a gavel, a new era in Lansing begins. The Michigan Legislature kicked off its 102nd term Wednesday, the first term in which Democrats hold power over both chambers since the early 1980s. While Democrats last held power in the House just over...
WWMT
Richmond Community Schools staff member receives threat
RICHMOND, Mich. - The Richmond Police Department is investigating another school threat involving a Middle School Dean at Richmond Community Schools, Superintendent Brian Walmsley announced Monday. According to school officials, a staffer received a threatening email Friday stating that " they would be harmed if they did not quit their...
WWMT
Officials say 7.5 million gallons of water used to put out fire at Hemlock grain elevator
HEMLOCK, Mich. – The Richland Township Fire Department says that millions of gallons of water has been used to fight a massive fire in Hemlock. Over the past few weeks, more than 80 fire departments have battled the fire at the The Andersons Inc. grain elevator. The fire department...
WWMT
POLICE: 13-year-old arrested after bringing in loaded gun to Pinconning High School
PINCONNING, Mich. - Michigan State Police says that a teenager has been taken into custody after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into Pinconning High School. Police responded to the school on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 2:00 p.m. for a report of a student with a handgun. Investigators say that a...
WWMT
Driver attempts to flee from deputies on wrong side of I-96, driving stolen car
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was arrested in Livingston County after attempting to lead sheriff's deputies on a chase down the wrong side of I-96 Sunday morning. The chase began on I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when a deputy tried to stop a driver in a 2021 Toyota Rav4 for having a stolen registration plate, according to the sheriff's office.
WWMT
Hastings, Norman Jr lead Western to victory over Bates, Eastern
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It didn't take long for Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman Jr. to instill their will in Western Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan. They didn't let up once they did, as the Broncos came away with a 85-79 win behind their top duo Tuesday night from University Arena for their first MAC win of the season.
