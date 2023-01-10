ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building

Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rutgers mask mandate lifted for spring semester

When students return to the campuses of Rutgers University next week to begin the spring semester, they will not be required to mask up. Faculty unions have lost their case to allow individual professors to decide if masks would be required in their classrooms and lecture halls. In a unanimous...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ

Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Egg Harbor Township Wawa Installing Electric Car Charging Station

And you thought the Wawa parking lot was crazy before!. In the middle of the night, my local Wawa has brought in and built a several-bay electric car charging station!. Actually, they didn't drop it in in the middle of the night, it was just that pretty early the other morning was the first time in a couple of weeks that I stopped at my Wawa. That's when I noticed the new addition.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
