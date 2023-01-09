ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Nets players who must step up in wake of Kevin Durant injury

After a 5-9 start to the season that saw Steve Nash fired and Kyrie Irving suspended, the Brooklyn Nets have risen from the depths of the NBA to legitimate contender status. The Nets have won 18 of their last 20 games, the best stretch in franchise history, and now hold the league’s second-best record. However, all of that nearly proved meaningless in the blink of an eye when Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112

Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York

New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
Brooklyn Nets fans attribute teams success to Jacque Vaughn above anyone else

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets say that the teams recent success this season is mostly because of head coach Jacque Vaughn, according to a poll done by NetsDaily of SB Nation earlier this week. In the poll, fans were given five people to vote for: head coach Jacque Vaughn, forward Kevin Durant, guard Kyrie Irving, general manager Sean Marks, and governor Joe Tsai.
Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five...
