Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, was sentenced today to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17,...
Traffic stop leads to arrest for felony offenses
MEADOW FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Martinsburg man faces charges following a routine traffic stop on Monday. As reported by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 9, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Meadow Fork area by Boone County Deputies. During these patrols, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a passing vehicle which had committed traffic violations.
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
Probation violation arrest results in confiscation of drugs and money
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after an arrest for a probation violation leads to the discovery of drugs and thousands of dollars. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Lauren Horn was arrested by Mingo County Deputies and Probation Officers for a probation violation.
West Virginia man shot, killed by Charleston officer he allegedly hit with pipe
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Charleston Police Department says an officer taken to the hospital after this incident is now out of the hospital. UPDATE: (5:10 P.M. Jan. 11, 2023) – A man has died after being shot by a Charleston Police Officer whom authorities say he attacked with a pipe. According […]
WSAZ
Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the St. Albans area of Kanawha County was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of West...
WSAZ
Minor charged in nighttime burglary
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A juvenile was taken into custody last Tuesday and charged with burglary and assault, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Lt. Ana Pile. It happened on Oliver Street in St. Albans on January 3, 2023. Lead investigator, Detective C.M. Morgan says the juvenile has been charged...
WSAZ
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man shot Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved incident has died, according to the Charleston Police Department. William E. Henry Jr., 43, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, a CPD news release states. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. near the intersection of...
WSAZ
Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
Man arrested for car theft in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car from a Cross Lanes residence. According to Kanawha County Sheriff’s department, a stolen vehicle was reported, and the owner of the vehicle was able to track it via GPS to a residence on the 1000 block of Grant St. Upon arrival, […]
Two people from Summers County charged with felony breaking and entering
PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office started to investigate a breaking and entering incident in the Pence Springs area. Upon investigation, Deputy T.A. Withrow obtained the information of two Summers County individuals and was able to track them down. On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Deputy Withrow […]
lootpress.com
Hico woman arrested on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hico woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue ll provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after midnight on January 12, 2023, while performing routine patrols on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads, deputies performed a...
WSAZ
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
Summers County Sheriff’s Department arrest two people for breaking and entering
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people from Talcott are facing charges after breaking and entering. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, the Summers County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a breaking and entering investigation in the Pence Springs area. Deputy T.A. Withrow was able to obtain information about two suspects involved in the incident and quickly tracked them down.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): More details are being released about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old victim was crossing the street near the GoMart on W Main Street when he walked in between two passing vehicles. They say he […]
Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
Toddlers found in residence with no heat, needles and drug paraphernalia in open areas
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested on child neglect charges in late December during an investigation regarding a wanted individual. Trooper First Class K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police reports that, on December 26, 2023, Mercer County 911 dispatched Trooper Filer to a Bluefield residence regarding Christopher Dempsey Jr. who was wanted by authorities.
Backup requested after Police Chief and doctor punched in face by woman at hospital
MONTGOMERY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman has been arrested after attacking medical and police personnel during a hospital visit in the early hours Tuesday morning. As reported by Cpl. Korey D.M. Spears K9 of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 3:40 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Cpl. Spears was dispatched by the Fayette County 911 Center regarding a request for assistance at Montgomery General Hospital by Police Chief P. Workman.
West Virginia man arrested for alleged breaking and entering
KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, for an alleged breaking and entering at a business in Saint Albans. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Peerless Block and Brick located at 400 Oliver Street on Sunday. Deputies say they found the suspect, identified as Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. […]
