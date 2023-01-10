FREEHOLD – Authorities are seeking help finding the killers of a Neptune man who was slain in 2019 in a township barbershop. On Sept. 20, 2019, about 8:11 p.m., Neptune police went to the R-NU Barbershop at 1030 Old Corlies Ave. at the corner of Route 33 after a report of shots fired. Another report followed that two men turned up in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot injuries.

