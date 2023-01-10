Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Feds investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide
Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
YAHOO!
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments
The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
YAHOO!
St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Jan. 11—ST. CHARLES — A 16-year-old St. Charles High School student was arrested following a. found on a bathroom stall. The graffiti was located on a girls' bathroom stall on Monday, Jan. 9, with the threat, "Jan 13, 2023 I'm shooting up the school." The St. Charles Police...
YAHOO!
Passenger resists arrest in Sunday crash
Jan. 10—ACME TOWNSHIP — A driver and his passenger were arrested after the vehicle they were in crashed into a moose statue in front of Woodland Creek Furniture store in Acme Township Saturday. The 28 year-old Kalkaska driver was taken into custody; his 30-year-old passenger from Rapid City...
YAHOO!
Help sought in finding the killers of Neptune man slain in botched 2019 barbershop holdup
FREEHOLD – Authorities are seeking help finding the killers of a Neptune man who was slain in 2019 in a township barbershop. On Sept. 20, 2019, about 8:11 p.m., Neptune police went to the R-NU Barbershop at 1030 Old Corlies Ave. at the corner of Route 33 after a report of shots fired. Another report followed that two men turned up in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center with gunshot injuries.
YAHOO!
2 men, 1 boy wounded in McKees Rocks shooting
Jan. 11—Two men and a boy were taken to area hospitals after they were shot Wednesday afternoon in McKees Rocks. The shooting was reported to Allegheny County 911 dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue. First responders found the three victims with non-life-threatening gunshot...
YAHOO!
5 suspects in custody after shooting at mall near Brighton
GREEN OAK TWP. - Five suspects were in custody late Thursday night after a shooting at the Green Oak Village Place mall. About 11 p.m. Green Oak Township Police Chief Steven Kramer told the Livingston Daily the incident stemmed from what he described as an “organized retail fraud” at the Ulta Beauty store in the mall.
Comments / 0