Lawmakers continued meeting in Charleston today. Last night, Gov. Justice gave his State of the State address. We’ve pulled out a few more things he said that are important. Below, more on the car tax rebate he hopes lawmakers will pass, public schools, which are a big topic lawmakers say they plan to address this session, and the state’s abortion ban. Also … could we see a run for the U.S. Senate from the term-limited governor?

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO