Justice’s State of the State: Final takeaways on the car tax, public schools and abortion
Lawmakers continued meeting in Charleston today. Last night, Gov. Justice gave his State of the State address. We’ve pulled out a few more things he said that are important. Below, more on the car tax rebate he hopes lawmakers will pass, public schools, which are a big topic lawmakers say they plan to address this session, and the state’s abortion ban. Also … could we see a run for the U.S. Senate from the term-limited governor?
The West Virginia Legislature gavels in: PEIA gets a patch-up and Justice speaks tonight
The 86th Legislature met for the first time on Wednesday. A flurry of bills were introduced and the Senate moved quickly on a series of bills. Notable ones included a short-term change for the state’s health insurance agency and restrictions on the Governor’s emergency powers. The West Virginia Legislature gavels in: PEIA gets a patch-up and Justice speaks tonight appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Senators React to State of the State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of West Virginia’s new legislative session was capped off with Governor Jim Justice delivering his seventh state of the state address in the House Chamber Wednesday night. Governor Justice wants to see swift action take place for his many of his big...
wchsnetwork.com
WorkForce West Virginia reveals new facility, initiatives to help fill jobs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state’s workforce development agency is ready to use space in an old department store in hopes of getting more West Virginians back to work. WorkForce West Virginia announced the Jobs Connect Center and Work4WV initiatives Tuesday. Both will be operated out of Workforce’s new headquarters at the former Elder Beerman location at the Shops of Kanawha in Kanawha City.
Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
wchsnetwork.com
New health insurance for Mardis Gras employees worked out
NITRO, W.Va. — Employees of Mardis Gras Casino will now be able to activate their health insurance coverage. The workers who are members of United Steel Workers Local 14614 were growing increasingly concerned they had not heard any word on the activation of coverage with Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield. The slow activation was a result of several problems according to Steelworkers Local Rep Ron Brady.
WSAZ
Progress made on old Sears building demolition
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Demolition on the old Sears building next to the Charleston Town Center Mall is progressing. The walls have been demolished at the Clendenin Street side of the building near the mall. Rodney Loftis and Son Contracting are handling the demotion for the property owner Quarrier Street...
Raleigh General Hospital hosting job fair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a job, you may want to add the Raleigh General Hospital Job Fair to your calendar. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Raleigh General Hospital will be hosting a job fair at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. They will be conducting onsite interviews for multiple jobs […]
WSAZ
Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
wvpublic.org
State BOE Adjusts Teacher Licensing Requirements, Lifts Lincoln State Of Emergency
The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) waived some of the minimum professional licensing requirements for prospective teachers Wednesday to help them eventually become fully licensed and enter the workforce. The waivers adjust some of the minimum requirements in current BOE policy - specifically with regards to Policy 5202, which...
Agreement signed for investment of plateau medical center
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), which is the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems. The transaction will go through regular approvals and the deal is expected to close by the end of […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
Officer, gun dealer speak out on kids and guns
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation for gun ownership, the Pew Research Center reports. There are anywhere from 200 to 350 million firearms in the United States, according to World Population Review statistics. In southern West Virginia, about 58 percent of families have a gun in the house. On January […]
wvpublic.org
Division Of Emergency Management Provides Update On FEMA Appeal
On Sunday the state Division of Emergency Management told members of the West Virginia Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding that it is gathering information to appeal a rejected disaster declaration request. In early December, FEMA rejected flood aid for residents affected by August 15 floods in Kanawha and Fayette counties....
wchsnetwork.com
Yeager monitors flight delays from FAA computer outage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Flights are taking to the skies again at West Virginia International Yeager Airport now that a nationwide grounding of all domestic flights has been lifted. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the order at 9 a.m. Wednesday after reporting an outage with their Notice to Air Missions...
wchsnetwork.com
Parent Company of CAMC acquires Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, W.Va — Health System [Vandalia Health], has signed a deal with a subsidiary of Community Health Systems [CHS] to acquire Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals. President & CEO...
