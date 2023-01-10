Read full article on original website
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Police Arrest Oakland Man With Slew of Ghost Guns
Oakland police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wearing body armor and shooting from an assault rifle in his driveway. The man is facing various firearm-related charges after police seized 20 crazy looking ghost guns from the home on the 3000 block of Broadmoor View, as well as a Taser and a 3-D printer. [KTVU]
Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
BART police seek help identifying suspects in aggravated assault
BART police investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an aggravated assault that occurred at the Richmond BART Station on Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:43 p.m. The persons of interest are pictured below. Few details have been released about the assault. No arrests have...
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont woman bruised at Santa Rita Jail after calling 911 settles for $137K
FREMONT, Calif. - A Fremont woman whose husband called 911 because she was extremely drunk received a check on Thursday for $137,500 from Alameda County to settle her lawsuit alleging she was the victim of excessive force at Santa Rita Jail. "I'm OK with it," Jolynn McCabe said. "The fact...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies in 'traumatic' stabbing, possible suspect arrested: Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman died after being stabbed early Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officials said they arrived to the 1500 block of 8th Street about 12:38 a.m. and found a woman with traumatic stab wounds. Medical professionals were called and she was declared dead at the...
Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home
Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
Video shows woman kidnapped in Hayward, one arrested by police
A woman in Hayward was found after she'd reportedly been kidnapped and assaulted, according to the Hayward Police Department.
Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man left with broken skull, brain injury fighting release of his alleged assailant
SAN FRANCISCO - Amil Ojea was about to pass his certification with tech giant Salesforce over the summer. It was going help the Army veteran and San Francisco resident transition from his decades-long career as a bartender to something more stable. But an attack last year near his apartment in...
3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
San Francisco police seek help in mysterious Marina District killing
The victim was visiting San Francisco from Placer County.
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Law enforcement began investigating […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after kidnapping, raping woman in downtown Mountain View, police say
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A man was arrested for kidnapping and raping a woman after she got separated from her husband during a night out in downtown Mountain View. Police said Henry Bermudez, 32, brought the woman back to his apartment Saturday night and allegedly raped and assaulted her. She was found the next morning, officials said.
Woman fatally struck by driver in San Francisco's Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO – A woman fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.Officers had responded at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to the collision reported in the area of 16th and Valencia streets, where they arrived to find Tam, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver who hit Tan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said they were told Tan was hit by a driver making a left turn at the intersection.The group said the intersection of 16th and Valencia is busy and dangerous and has had two pedestrians injured there in the past two years before Tuesday's collision."The intersection where this crash happened is a perfect example of where proven safety improvements could have made the difference, but they're happening far too slowly," Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release
Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.
Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Takeover robbery at Pleasant Hill camera shop could be work of same crew
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - It’s happened yet again. Another Bay Area camera shop held up by a group of masked men. The latest takeover robbery happened at Mike's Camera on Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill. Five men invaded the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, just a half-hour...
