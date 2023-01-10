ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in Berkeley for stealing from their landlord: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing items from their landlord’s home, the Berkeley Police Department said. The landlord, a woman in her 70s, alerted police on Jan. 2 that security cameras showed two people inside her home. The victim was not at her residence on the 1200 block of Rose […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest 1 allegedly involved in West Oakland homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department arrested one suspect they said was involved in a homicide following a robbery Sunday in West Oakland, according to a social media post. OPD officers arrested De'Shaughn Johnson for the alleged murder of Anthony Bradley. Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a robbery on 21st […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Family mourns postal worker stabbed to death in Oakland while walking home

Son in mourning after mom, a USPS worker, stabbed and killed walking home. Family kicks off the new year mourning a loved one, a long time U.S. Postal worker. The victim was stabbed to death while walking home after finishing her shift. A suspect has been arrested by Oakland police, but a motive is still unclear.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested after beating death of another man in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man Sunday in Oakland in what may be self-defense, but the suspect's statement appears to contradict surveillance evidence. De'Shaughn Johnson, 23, of Oakland was arrested at noon Monday at his home. Johnson allegedly killed 63-year-old Oakland resident Anthony Bradley in a fight over a bag that Bradley would not return to Johnson, according to Oakland police and court documents. Police responded at 10:20 a.m. Sunday to 21st and Adeline streets following a report of a robbery. Johnson had called emergency services and said he assaulted a person...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3-year-old abducted from Millbrae recovered in Mexico

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three-year-old Andrea Flores who authorities believed was abducted by her father on New Year’s Day has been recovered from Mexico and reunited with her family, according to a social media post from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. She was located in Mexico one week after her alleged abduction on Saturday, […]
MILLBRAE, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.  Law enforcement began investigating […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by driver in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – A woman fatally struck by a driver in San Francisco's Mission District on Tuesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan.Officers had responded at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday to the collision reported in the area of 16th and Valencia streets, where they arrived to find Tam, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver who hit Tan stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision.The pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco said they were told Tan was hit by a driver making a left turn at the intersection.The group said the intersection of 16th and Valencia is busy and dangerous and has had two pedestrians injured there in the past two years before Tuesday's collision."The intersection where this crash happened is a perfect example of where proven safety improvements could have made the difference, but they're happening far too slowly," Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood boy reported missing, last seen Monday

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 17-year-old boy is reported missing, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post posted Thursday afternoon. London Clay was last seen at his Brentwood home on Monday. London is described to be 5-foot-11 and 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not provide a location of […]
BRENTWOOD, CA

