Put-in-bay, OH

Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Ohio

Ohio is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Ohio!
OHIO STATE
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)

Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Beef in Ohio

Are you craving a delicious Italian beef sandwich?. If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local places. Located in central Ohio, this restaurant has a delicious Italian beef sandwich that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Their Italian beef sandwich comes on a hoagie with either mild or hot giardiniera. You can get the sandwich dipped, dry, or with au jus on the side (customers highly recommend getting it dipped!). If you have room for something sweet, try the baklava.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Ohio: Pike, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio. Several cities have issued parking bans with heavy snow expected in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions....
ELYRIA, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Ohio

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Ohio, here are five unusual facts:
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

9 Native Plants in Ohio

The Buckeye State is located in the midwestern region of the United States. Its three largest metropolitan areas are Greater Cleveland, Greater Cincinnati, and the Columbus metro area. It is the seventh state in terms of population and the tenth state in terms of population density. Ohio consists of five...
OHIO STATE
Housing Wire

Stewart acquires Ohio-based Elite Family of Companies

Stewart Title is back on the acquisition wagon. The smallest of the Big Four title insurers announced Tuesday that it had acquired the Elite Family of Companies. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Elite Family of Companies includes Elite Land Title, LLC, Aspen Land Title Agency,...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
OHIO STATE

