Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

Elected officials gather at Farm Show to talk about Ag

Harrisburg, PA — Elected officials from across the Commonwealth converged on the Farm Show today to take in the sights and sounds and talk about ag. “We rediscovered our food system in the last three years,” said Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Hundreds flooded into the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Milkshakes & Politics: Insiders at the Farm Show!

On the road at the PA Farm Show, but we still have the Insiders joining us on Tuesday. This time Brittany Crampsie was pinch hitting from the left side of the plate for the Democratic perspective. She was joined by Conservative strategist Charlie Gerow. We asked them about the drama...
local21news.com

$65 million in illegal drugs seized by PSP in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) official revealed Wednesday that the PSP seized over $65 million in drugs throughout 2022. One of the big takeaways from the release is that 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana was seized, valued at approximately $23,496,030 according to PSP officials. Police...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Inflationary pressures on farms felt at the Farm Show food court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The sights, sounds and smells of the Farm Show are back. It’s a welcomed tradition for Pennsylvanians across generations. “People are back,” said PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith. “It’s great to see the crowds again,” PennAg Industries Association Executive Vice...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Potential EBT card scam targets Pennsylvnians

PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning PA residents of a potential EBT card scam. Snead says the scammers will text individuals, regardless of whether they are recipients of the SNAP program, a message stating that an EBT card is about to expire or that there is a pending benefit transfer for their EBT card with a reference number attached.
local21news.com

Drug Delivery Resulting in Death arrest in Upper Allen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An Upper Allen man has been arrested for Drug Delivery Resulting in Death according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Authorities say Christopher P. Hoover, 41-years-old, was taken into custody Monday after a drug overdose death investigation late last year by Upper Allen Police.
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, PA

