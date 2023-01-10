ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

What Happened to Colt Johnson From ‘90 Day Fiance’? Wheelchair-Bound After Scary Accident

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ipv7a_0k9436R100
Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram; Courtesy of Vanessa Guerra/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson suffered a scary accident resulting in him being hospitalized for two weeks and wheelchair-bound for the next several months — but what happened to the TLC alum? Keep reading to find out everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson’s hospitalization.

What Happened to Colt From ‘90 Day Fiance’?

In January 2023, Colt’s wife, Vanessa Guerra, reported that the Las Vegas resident was involved in an accident in early December, in which he underwent three surgeries to repair a broken leg and torn meniscus.

“With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since,” she updated fans in the caption of the January 2023 post. “He is unable to put any weight on his leg.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6zbi_0k9436R100
Courtesy of Colt Johnson/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum also reported that she had to quickly relocate them from their second-story apartment as Colt is now in a wheelchair and is unable to go upstairs.

Detailing that Colt’s recovery time is expected to be between “six to eight months,” Vanessa added, “Physical therapy will be added in the next month or two for him to be able to learn how to walk again.”

Colt’s Ex-Wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima Shows Her Support

Upon hearing the news, Colt’s infamous ex, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, showed her support for the couple in the comment section.

While fans were confused, considering the exes’ last interaction on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all which aired in September 2020, the Brazil native opened up about their improved, current dynamic.

“I have been struggling with a severe flu for weeks now. Vanessa held my hand when ‘no one’ was there besides my closest friends,” Larissa wrote in response to a fan. “All the cast members that used to flood my DM’s with love, and asking me to tag them, disappeared when the show ‘fired’ me.”

The former reality TV star added that despite her previous issues with her ex-husband, she doesn’t “wish bad on him.”

Fans first met Colt and Larissa on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2018. After developing a relationship online, the pair met for the first time in Cancun, Mexico, and Colt proposed to Larissa just five days into their trip. Despite a rocky road to the aisle, the couple married in June 2018.

After their split played out during seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the mom of two was fired from the network in September 2020, telling fans it was because of her affiliation with adult live-streaming webcam platform CamSoda.

Vanessa made her debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? originally as a friend in Colt’s storyline with then-girlfriend, Jess Caroline.

Comments / 1

Related
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
HAWAII STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Veronica and Jamal Still Together? Relationship Status Update

90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez shocked fans after revealing she was dating fellow franchise costar, Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies, following her split from Justin Foster on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Veronica and Jamal’s current relationship status.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos

Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five. Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
Reality Tea

Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’

Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy