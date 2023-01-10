ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Ryan’s Wendell Pierce Explains Why His Character Has To Back John Krasinski’s Hero, No Matter What

By Sean O'Connell
 3 days ago

Television audiences turning to streaming services for entertainment options have their full of Westerns (thanks to Yellowstone and its spinoffs ), Willow reboots, and the original dance moves of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday . What they don’t get all that often is a tried-and-true, throwback spy thriller that calls to mind the glory days of the Cold War. In December, John Krasinski tried to help rectify that by dropping Season 3 of his popular Jack Ryan series, available to anyone with an Amazon Prime Video subscription . Plus, as an added bonus, Jack Ryan dropped the entire season at once, allowing fans to catch up with the intelligent agent and his colleagues in action. One of them, Wendell Pierce’s James Greer, graduated to a higher-profile executive job at the start of Season 3, so I wanted to know how and why this character would continue to work with Ryan, who’s usually in the field.

Adding a colorful wrinkle to Jack Ryan ’s relationship with James Greer in Season 3 is the fact that John Krasinski’s CIA agent is actually being hunted by his own agency. It’s a classic double cross, with Ryan being framed as part of a larger conspiracy involving the restoration of the defunct Soviet empire. That’s one of several important things we know about Jack Ryan Season 3. But with Wendell Pierce in this new role, I asked him how the dynamic between the characters has changed. And The Wire icon explained to CinemaBlend:

My relationship is as strong as it ever was with Jack, because he saved my life, and I’ll be forever indebted to him. And I trust him. So much so that when he breaks out of his lane, and the agency is actually in pursuit of him, I will do everything to protect him. I will help him from the minute it happens. I know that I have to protect him.

Wendell Pierce reveals that this bond shared between James Greer and Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) is clarified and solidified in the very first episode of Season 3, which kicks off with Ryan on an assignment in Rome that – as you might expect – eventually goes off the rails. But the way that the Greer character was written, and continues to be written into Season 3, this is someone who will have Jack Ryan’s back no matter the consequences. That’s probably why Krasinski told us he’ll miss working with Pierce the most when Jack Ryan finally concludes.

Further elaborating on the theme of Jack Ryan Season 3, Wendell Pierce concluded:

It’s an illumination of our trust, the loyalty that I have to him, and making sure that I’m protecting him… at the agency and outside of the agency. Making sure he’s getting to where he needs to go.

You are going to want to catch up on all things Jack Ryan now that the show is approaching its conclusion. Heading into Season 3, the producers made it clear that the fourth season would be the show’s last . Even though the series brought in new characters for this current season, they have an endgame in mind, and are working towards it when the show returns to Amazon Prime Video. So if you didn’t dive into Season 3 of Jack Ryan , start now and make sure you are up to date with the ongoing story.

