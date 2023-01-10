Read full article on original website
WSMV
Dolly’s turning 77: Here’s how the Opry is celebrating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday is coming up and the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating. The Opry has 77 hours of Dolly giveaways planned on its social media pages; it’s serving up Dolly birthday cupcakes for Opry House and Ryman Auditorium tour guests on Jan. 19; and there’s going to be a massive birthday card at the Ryman for fans to sign Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.
Willie Nelson’s Historic Nashville Home Sells for $2.14 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville has just sold, and pictures show an ultra-private rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the legendary musician built for himself, sits on 150 rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., about half an hour outside of Nashville.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
WSMV
Nonprofits work to help foster children
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners
Well this is pretty shitty… If you haven’t been following along, here’s the quick and dirty rundown of the saga of the Exit/In, the historic music venue in Nashville that has hosted performances from legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Tyler Childers, Post Malone, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. Back in 2021, the owners of the property put the building housing the Exit/In, as well as the neighboring bar […] The post Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘It’s getting treacherous’: Concerns mount over growing homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Timothy Kimbrough remembers the days when children would play in Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Now, the area is covered in trash and used needles, and people are living in the woods.
Nashville expanding curbside recycling collection to every other week
Residents will have more opportunities to recycle in Nashville at the end of January. It won't effect your bill either.
Man allegedly pulls knife on people at bar near Broadway
A man is behind bars after police say he pulled a knife out on folks who simply wanted to watch the National Championship game at a bar near Broadway.
WSMV
Arnold’s owner says new restaurants planned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southern comfort food lovers mourned the closing of Arnold’s Country Kitchen on Saturday. The Nashville staple on Eighth Avenue had been open for more than four decades, serving up good eats and southern hospitality to anyone who walked in the door. But as Arnold’s doors...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
WSMV
Nashville residents voice concerns as NES, TVA discuss December power outages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place around the Christmas holiday. The power outages affected thousands, but the Antioch and Cane Ridge communities were hit...
‘This little area has become extremely violent’: String of Madison crimes concerns neighbors
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating three violent -- and possibly connected -- crimes in Madison, which were committed within a few blocks of one another in a 25-minute period.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
WKRN
Police operation south of downtown Nashville
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux
NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Wilson County church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
