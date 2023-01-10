ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSMV

Dolly’s turning 77: Here’s how the Opry is celebrating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Dolly Parton’s 77th birthday is coming up and the Grand Ole Opry is celebrating. The Opry has 77 hours of Dolly giveaways planned on its social media pages; it’s serving up Dolly birthday cupcakes for Opry House and Ryman Auditorium tour guests on Jan. 19; and there’s going to be a massive birthday card at the Ryman for fans to sign Jan. 19 through Jan. 21.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nonprofits work to help foster children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s foster care system is facing backlash after a scathing report showing major holes in how foster children are treated across the state. Tennessee ranks worst in the entire country for foster care instability, and it’s been that way for years. As lawmakers call...
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners

Well this is pretty shitty… If you haven’t been following along, here’s the quick and dirty rundown of the saga of the Exit/In, the historic music venue in Nashville that has hosted performances from legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Tyler Childers, Post Malone, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. Back in 2021, the owners of the property put the building housing the Exit/In, as well as the neighboring bar […] The post Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Arnold’s owner says new restaurants planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Southern comfort food lovers mourned the closing of Arnold’s Country Kitchen on Saturday. The Nashville staple on Eighth Avenue had been open for more than four decades, serving up good eats and southern hospitality to anyone who walked in the door. But as Arnold’s doors...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Mixed Use Development in Downtown Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) More news on the development of One East College in Murfreesboro along East College at North Church Streets. City Council-member Jamie Averwater told WGNS News on Wednesday... The two and a half acre site that was once home to First United Methodist Church in downtown Murfreesboro, is being...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Announces Several Neighborhood Projects in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper joined the 2022 Bordeaux North Nashville Participatory Budgeting steering committee for the city project selection unveiling. During the 2022 cycle, Bordeaux and North Nashville residents 14 years and older were eligible to cast ballots online, by mail and in person for their top five city project choices on a list of 25 potential projects. Those ideas – which all came from Bordeaux and North Nashville residents – were on showcase at an October 12 voting expo at the Hadley-Lillard Park Community Center. The Participatory Budgeting steering committee reviewed and adopted final results on December 15.
NASHVILLE, TN

