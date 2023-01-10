Read full article on original website
Related
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
How A Chance Meeting On Set Led To Trejo's Tacos
You probably know Danny Trejo as a popular movie and TV actor, having appeared in films whose seriousness ranged from "Machete" to "Muppets Most Wanted" and in TV shows like "Sons of Anarchy" and "Breaking Bad." What you may not know is that Trejo is the owner of nine restaurants in southern California: eight Trejo's Tacos locations and one called Trejo's Coffee & Donuts (via Trejo's website).
How Realistic Was The Michelin Inspector On Emily In Paris Season 3?
It's been a month, so die-hard fans of Netflix's hit show "Emily in Paris" should have binge-watched season three by now. In the event that the show is still on your to-do list, however, consider this a spoiler alert warning! While some fans watch Darren Star's newest rom-com to follow the l'amour du jour of heroine Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, with her fabulous clothing, spectacular settings, and, let's be honest, the "Sex in the City-esque" steamy moments with chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, others are equally focused on the incredible French food and the culinary scene the show explores, even McDonald's is chic there.
Try these tasty Richmond soups
Ned here. I've been on a bit of a soup kick lately. Why it matters: I've developed strong opinions and am now prepared to share them. In no particular order, here are my three favorite bowls from Richmond-area restaurants. French onion soup from Can Can ($13). Easily the least healthy...
Former Chipotle Worker Says The Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla Hack Is A Fire Hazard
Chipotle claims that there are over 65,000 order combinations that can be made using the fixings it offers, according to Insider. For some diners, that seemingly endless number of possibilities might be a bit overwhelming. However, for others, the various options coupled with the chain's "choose your own adventure"-style of ordering means having the ability to get seriously creative with their food — and there has certainly been no shortage of creativity amongst the restaurant's fans.
The Internet Is Devastated Over The Discontinuation Of Ronzoni's Pastina
Today we have another stark reminder to appreciate the little things in our lives, to not take anything for granted. Just a few months ago, we were forced to say goodbye to the beloved ice cream novelty treat, Choco Taco. Now Ronzoni drops the devastating news that the pantry staple, Pastina, has been discontinued too. How much more are we expected to endure?
Duff Goldman Has Some Serious Beef With Cake Pops
"I say they should put more meats on a stick, you know? They got a lot of sweets on sticks- popsicles, Fudgesicles, lollipops — but hardly any meat." While that may have been true in 1998's "There's Something About Mary," nowadays, Americans put everything on a stick. Food on a stick is portable and adorable. While the aforementioned treats are primarily geared toward children, tiny food versions of the OG are having a moment sparked by videos on TikTok (per Guilty Eats).
NYC's 'Worst Steak' Is Also Its Most Thoughtful
Choosing a place for a nice dinner out can be a little nerve-wracking. You need to find someplace that has good food and good service, and if it's a special, splurge meal, you want to make sure that the money you're spending is worth it. So what would you do if you went to a restaurant and spent $65 on a dry-aged, grass-fed steak, only for it to be "hit or miss," "almost terrible...very very tough," or "chewy, awful meat"? Those are just a few Yelp reviews of the steak at Basque restaurant Ernesto's, which one professional reviewer said was rumored to serve "the worst steak in NYC" (via Grubstreet).
The World's Largest Lasagna Was Over 80 Feet Long
The Guinness Book of Records has been around since the 1950s and was created by Sir Hugh Beaver as a way of "settling pub arguments," per Guinness World Records. There have been at least 150 million copies of The Guinness Book of Records sold around the world, with 1.8 million being sold in 2021 alone. The Guinness Book of Records has been simplified to Guinness World Records, and they stay busy, approving around 6,000 record applications in 2021.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
44K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0