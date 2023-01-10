BREAKING: Stetson Bennett Sets New Single Season Passing Yards Record

The list of accolades has piled for Stetson Bennett during his time at the University of Georgia, and his list just got a little longer, and during the national title game nonetheless . He now officially holds the record for most passing yards in a single season in program history.

Coming into today's game against TCU, Bennett was just 70 yards behind Aaron Murray on the single-season passing yards list. Murray had set the program record back in 2012 when he threw for 3,893 yards. Now the former walk-on sits at the top of the list and will leave one last mark on the Georgia history books before his time at the University of Georgia is up.

Prior to the national title game, Bennett has thrown for the fifth most touchdowns in program history, tied the school record for most passing touchdowns in a game with five, the fourth yards of total offense in program history and was just 100 yards away from passing Jake Fromm and moving to the fourth spot on the career passing yards list.

It has been a historical career for Bennett in all facets of the game . He has won on the biggest stage of the sport, became a Heisman finalist this season, won a conference title this year, a national title a season ago and helped lead his team to another title this year as well. He created in-game moments that Georgia fans will hold onto for a lifetime and will finish with a career that nobody in college football will ever forget.

Bennett's college career may not have gotten off to the smoothest of starts, but his career will finish poetically. He will forever be considered one of the greatest come-up stories in the history of the sport, and he will have left his mark on the program history books as well.

