ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

BREAKING: Stetson Bennett Sets New Single Season Passing Yards Record

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAZFH_0k941UMO00

The list of accolades has piled for Stetson Bennett during his time at the University of Georgia, and his list just got a little longer, and during the national title game nonetheless . He now officially holds the record for most passing yards in a single season in program history.

Coming into today's game against TCU, Bennett was just 70 yards behind Aaron Murray on the single-season passing yards list. Murray had set the program record back in 2012 when he threw for 3,893 yards. Now the former walk-on sits at the top of the list and will leave one last mark on the Georgia history books before his time at the University of Georgia is up.

Prior to the national title game, Bennett has thrown for the fifth most touchdowns in program history, tied the school record for most passing touchdowns in a game with five, the fourth yards of total offense in program history and was just 100 yards away from passing Jake Fromm and moving to the fourth spot on the career passing yards list.

It has been a historical career for Bennett in all facets of the game . He has won on the biggest stage of the sport, became a Heisman finalist this season, won a conference title this year, a national title a season ago and helped lead his team to another title this year as well. He created in-game moments that Georgia fans will hold onto for a lifetime and will finish with a career that nobody in college football will ever forget.

Bennett's college career may not have gotten off to the smoothest of starts, but his career will finish poetically. He will forever be considered one of the greatest come-up stories in the history of the sport, and he will have left his mark on the program history books as well.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

What the 2022 Season Proved About Todd Monken

Another season in the books and another season of offensive genius shown by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Last season for Georgia, a lot of the talk around the program was centered around the Bulldogs' immensely talented defense, and rightfully so. This year, the defense was still highly ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Murray puts Stetson Bennett in a class by himself

Aaron Murray believed Stetson Bennett is the greatest quarterback in Georgia’s history. Bennett secured his 2nd consecutive national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night. The national championship capped off an impressive season for Bennett and the Bulldogs. Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist and led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Final Press Conference

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU has officially come to a close with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

PHOTOS: Georgia Repeats in Perfect Fashion

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU is in the books with Georgia repeating as champions through a blowout win. They became the first team in the college football playoff era to repeat as champions and are just the third team to do so since 1990. Quarterback Stetson Bennett ...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy