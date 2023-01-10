WATCH: Ladd McConkey Gets Wide Open for Huge Touchdown
The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horn Frogs if officially underway. The Bulldogs came into this game as a 13.5-point favorite and are looking to win its second national title in as many seasons. TCU on the other hand has not won a title since 1938.
Following a touchdown off of a Max Duggan keeper, Georgia came up with a response of their own as Stetson Bennett found Ladd McConkey in the Bulldog's end zone for a 37-yard touchdown. McConkey had 59 yards altogether on that drive for Georgia to help extend their lead to 10 right before the second quarter.
Stetson Bennet thus far has thrown for 174 yards and scored two touchdowns while McConkey has 74 receiving yards on four receptions with time still left in the first half.
How to Watch Georgia vs TCU
- Gameday: Monday, January. 9th, 2023
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
- Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.
